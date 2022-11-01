Mercer Advisors Acquires Mark D. Cunningham, a Sole Proprietorship, Expanding Mercer Advisors' Texas Presence

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Mark D. Cunningham, a sole proprietorship affiliated with Raymond James (hereinafter "Cunningham"). Cunningham, a respected wealth management firm located in Bellaire Texas, serves clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $360 million.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mark D. Cunningham, CFP®, CDFA®, founded Cunningham in 1997. His team has been helping clients achieve financial freedom through comprehensive wealth management and financial planning. Their approach to financial planning focuses on financial goals, aspirations and investment needs that are specific to each client. Rather than asking clients to settle for an off-the-shelf investment program, Mark's team provides each client with personalized financial planning based on their goals, time frame and particular tolerance for risk each step of the way in the pursuit of their personal financial goals. They believe in providing the right combination of financial services, support and guidance that make the most sense for each client.

Commenting on the transaction, Mark Cunningham ("Mark") stated: "We focus on helping our clients achieve their financial goals through comprehensive, tailored financial planning. As I looked at my own succession planning options to determine with whom to partner, it was important to me that my new partner would anchor on financial planning as I do. I wanted to also provide additional services to my clients like estate planning and dedicated tax expertise and return preparation. Other colleagues of mine had talked with David Barton, Vice Chairman at Mercer Advisors, about the prospects of joining Mercer Advisors and what that might look like. After meeting with Dave, I knew I had found the right partner in Mercer Advisors as they have been a dedicated financial planning organization since 1985, and offer in-house family office services like estate planning, tax return preparation, and corporate trustee services. Mercer Advisors was the right decision for my clients, my staff, and for me."

David Barton, who led the acquisition of Cunningham on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Mark has built a wonderful business with a strong team. He leads with financial planning as we do, and we could not be more excited that he and his staff are joining the Mercer Advisors team."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Mark leads a highly respected wealth management team. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and adding to our already significant presence in Texas. We look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $39 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 790 employees, and operates nationally through 80+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of July 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors investment management and planning services. Corporate Trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. The CDFA® and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst marks are the property of the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts, which reserve sole rights to their use, and are used by permission.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.