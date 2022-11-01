UL Solutions Partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities As First Partner Solely Dedicated to Global Sustainability

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced the company is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) as the organization's first-ever partner solely dedicated to supporting global sustainability efforts. The year-long, multi-faceted partnership supports the mission of both organizations by leveraging UL Solutions' scientific expertise to help provide healthier indoor environments for children and their families during their medical journey.

"We are proud to support Ronald McDonald House Charities as they continue to provide critical resources and comfort to families with children who are ill or injured," said Barbara R. Guthrie, vice president of Corporate Sustainability at UL Solutions. "We are committed to helping progress sustainable communities and the health and well-being of families within those communities."

Throughout 2023, UL Solutions will provide pro-bono UL Verified Healthy Building services at select RMHC Chapters in the U.S., utilizing established testing methods that verify indoor air quality. These methods are aligned with industry-recognized, third-party organizations, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHREA), among others.

"RMHC serves millions of children and their families every year," said Joanna Sabato, Chief Marketing and Developement Officer at RMHC Global. "As an organization, we're excited to partner with UL Solutions as we continue to prioritize environmental sustainability efforts to further protect the health and well-being of our families, staff and volunteers."

UL Solutions indoor environmental experts will also provide skills-based training to RMHC staff and volunteers on healthy indoor environments to deliver high-quality support for families staying at Ronald McDonald House programs around the world.

In addition to UL Verified Healthy Building services and skills-based training, UL Solutions has also launched an employee volunteer campaign. Employees can help support RMHC families in over 60 countries and regions through various activities like cooking a meal at a local Ronald McDonald House program, sending uplifting messages to RMHC guest families or donating essental supplies to a local RMHC Chapter.

"Safe, secure and sustainable living and working environments for people are core to UL Solutions' mission," said Linda Chapin, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at UL Solutions. "We recognize the power of positive societal impact when we partner with others to drive change, which is why we are honored to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of more than 260 Chapters in over 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child's care. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

