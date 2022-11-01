X-Bow Systems Announces Ballesta-34.5 Solid Rocket Motor

This Next Generation Motor Supports Canister and Rail Launched Systems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow), a new non-traditional small business supplier of solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, today announced further advances in its Ballesta series with the addition of a 34.5-inch diameter solid rocket motor. The new Ballesta-34.5 builds on the success of the 32-inch Ballesta solid rocket motor that completed a full-scale static fire test in June and successful launch in July. Ballesta solid rocket motors are intentionally engineered to be modular, scalable and cost effective.

"The focus of our Ballesta motor series is to design and build technologically innovative rocket motor systems that are much more affordable and responsive to market demand," said Senior Vice President of Propulsion and X-Bow Co-Founder Mark Kaufman, "The introduction of our new Ballesta 34.5-inch motor on the heels of the successful launch of our 32-inch rocket just a few weeks ago demonstrates how quickly our development efforts are accelerating."

The X-Bow Ballesta-34.5 solid rocket motor is designed to serve as both a first stage and upper stage booster for medium range ballistic missiles and launch systems. The solid rocket motor stage features a 34.5 inch 'smooth bore' diameter - uniform over the length to facilitate canister launch applications. The solid propellant fuel is packaged in modular cartridges which are subsequently stacked and assembled into a motor case pressure vessel. For spin stabilized applications, X-Bow uses its 'Slag Free' propellant, developed and tested with the United States Department of Defense. This application was successfully flown in July 2022 on X-Bow's first mission, a partnership with the United States Department of Energy.

X-Bow's innovative modular architecture radically alters large scale motor manufacturing and integration logistics by separating the manufacture of inert components from live cartridges. This method of production and manufacturing enables X-Bow to dramatically lower the price of the rocket motors that power boosters and missiles, including those actively guided from a launch canister.

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com

