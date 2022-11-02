Butterfinger® Brings In-Game Overwatch® 2 Cosmetics to Players

Overwatch® 2 offers in-game sprays and a unique player icon for Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery Chocolate Lovers

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger®, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolate bar, has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to offer Overwatch® 2 players in-game content. Marking a new era for the Overwatch universe, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on all major gaming platforms and will offer Butterfinger fans three downloadable items that can be used in-game, including two sprays and one player icon.

The sprays have been added alongside some of Overwatch 2's newest characters including tank hero Junker Queen and damage hero Sojourn, allowing players to place tags on surfaces within the game. Players will also have the opportunity to acquire a Geranman Icon, which can be displayed next to their name for other players to see.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with the Blizzard team to bring Overwatch 2 content to gamers," said Neal Finkler, Senior Marketing Director for Butterfinger. "We have built a strong bond within the gaming community over the years and understand how monumental the launch of Overwatch 2 is for the gaming world. We are excited to give players these in-game items to enhance their experience."

Fans who purchase and redeem two full size Butterfinger bars or one Fun Size Butterfinger bag through January 31, 2023 can redeem in-game content by following these simple steps†:

Purchase 2 qualifying Butterfinger products

Snap a picture of the receipt showing the purchase date, time, and retailer

Go to GameWithButterfinger.com to register and upload your receipt (content will take approximately 3-5 days to populate in your Overwatch 2 Battle.net account)

Participant will be sent an offer item based on number of qualifying purchases

Visit the GamewithButterfinger.com page for additional details.

Butterfinger continues to help fans game better, #GameBetterWithButterfinger, by working with titles like Overwatch 2 and fan-favorite streamers and creators to bring customers in-game content and experiences. For more information about this deal, go to www.gamewithbutterfinger.com and follow along on the Butterfinger social channels, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Butterfinger bars are available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug, and convenience stores.

ABOUT FERRERO

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 4,400 employees in 12 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Terms and Conditions

†Void where prohibited. Open only to permanent legal residents of the 50 US/DC (excl. PR), 13 years of age or older. Offer valid 11/1/22 at 12:00 PM ET through 1/31/23 at 11:59 PM ET. There is a limit of 1 of each Offer Item per person. Redemption and use of Offer Items requires Overwatch 2 and a Battle.net account. For Offer Terms and additional Qualifying Products, visit GameWithButterfinger.com. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054. © 2022 Ferrero Group. All rights reserved. © 2022 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. Overwatch is a trademark or registered trademark of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

