Chobani Holding Flip® Chief Flavor Taster Contest

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's No.1 Greek Yogurt brand,1 Chobani, is turning National Greek Yogurt Day (November 9) into a month-long celebration. The food maker announced today a contest across TikTok in honor of the food category it disrupted more than 15 years ago. Chobani fans can post a TikTok video ranking their top three Chobani® Flip® flavors and use the hashtag #ChobaniFlipCFT for a chance to win the Flip® Chief Flavor Taster Contest.

The Chobani® Flip® Chief Flavor Taster Contest builds on the brand's ongoing marketing efforts to reach a younger consumer base. Earlier this year, Chobani launched its first metaverse experience on Roblox, which is best known for its popularity among young users.

"TikTok is the perfect platform to run our Flip® Chief Flavor Taster Contest because it helps us reach a younger generation of Greek Yogurt consumers," said Meredith Madden, Chief Marketing & Category Officer of Chobani. "Our brand fans love reviewing and ranking our Flip® products on TikTok, now they can do it for the ultimate prize."

What is Greek Yogurt?

Greek Yogurt is a nutrient-dense food that should be celebrated. It is an excellent source of high-quality protein and delivers essential nutrients and probiotics for gut health. Chobani makes its Greek Yogurt using nearly 2 billion pounds of milk a year that is sourced from dairy farms near its manufacturing plants in New York and Idaho. Once the raw milk is received from the farms, the cream is separated from the milk, which then becomes skim milk. The skim milk is then pasteurized, and 6 live and active cultures are added. The cultured milk is put through a straining process to remove the excess liquid, giving Chobani its creamy texture and protein content. Finally, fruits are added or blended into the yogurt to create a full-flavor experience.

In 2007, Chobani entered the food scene with the simple mission of making a high quality, delicious cup of Greek Yogurt. Chobani founder and CEO, Hamdi Ulukaya, spent two years perfecting his Greek Yogurt recipe, which resulted in a disruptive, delicious, nutritious, natural, and accessible dairy snack. The company has since grown well beyond yogurt–launching oat milks, coffee creamers, ready-to-drink coffee, and non-dairy probiotic drinks–but Chobani has never forgotten its Greek Yogurt roots. In addition to Blended and Fruit on the Bottom Greek Yogurt, Chobani also launched dairy innovations that revolutionized the Yogurt category, including Chobani® Greek Yogurt Drink, Chobani® Flip® Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Less Sugar Greek Yogurt,2 Chobani® Complete, Chobani® Daily Probiotic Drinks, and Chobani® with Zero Sugar.3

By the Numbers

Chobani has seen tremendous success from its Greek Yogurt portfolio. In the last 52 weeks ending October 15, 2022, Chobani is up nearly 17% in total Nielsen reported sales compared to a year ago. For the $8.6 billion yogurt category, Chobani holds 20.8% market share for the same time period. This strong growth helped Chobani increase its position in the category and solidify its No. 1 position in Greek Yogurt.

Over the years, Chobani® Flip® has been one of the main growth drivers for Chobani in the yogurt category. Chobani® Flip® was up nearly 11% in total Nielsen reported sales for the last 52 weeks ending October 15, 2022.

Chobani® Flip® Chief Flavor Taster Contest

The Contest will run through November 30 and the official winner will be announced in December on Chobani's Tik Tok Channel. The winner of the Flip® Chief Flavor Taster Contest will win a trip to Chobani's facility in Twin Falls, Idaho where the winner and one guest will be the first to try upcoming Flip® flavors and see how the product is made. The winner will also receive one month's supply of Chobani® Flip® yogurt (30 individual cups) and merchandise. For more details on the contest, please visit www.chobanicft.com

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, non-dairy oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani® yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

