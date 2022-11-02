Equinix Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly revenues increased 10% over the same quarter last year to $1.8 billion , or 11% on a normalized and constant currency basis, representing the company's 79th consecutive quarter of revenue growth—the longest streak of any S&P 500 company

Delivered sixth consecutive quarter of record channel bookings, accounting for more than 35% of total bookings and approximately 60% of new logos

Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q3 with total interconnections increasing to more than 443,000

Equinix, Inc. ( Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Third Quarter 2022 Results Summary

Revenues

Operating Income

Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix

Adjusted EBITDA

AFFO and AFFO per Share

2022 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues

Adjusted EBITDA

AFFO and AFFO per Share

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"We had another record quarter as global demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow and customer preferences trend convincingly toward architectures that are highly distributed, persistently hybrid, deeply cloud-connected, and increasingly on-demand — all factors fueling our position as a trusted partner in digital transformation. Even in a complex and challenging macro environment, our expansive global reach and robust interconnected ecosystems continue to attract a wide and diverse customer set, as businesses prioritize digital investments and embrace Platform Equinix as a point of nexus to support hybrid and multicloud."

Business Highlights

As businesses continue to globally rely upon Equinix for their critical digital infrastructure needs, they are increasingly accessing the value of Equinix's market-leading global footprint and dense business ecosystem via its "as a Service" model that complements their colocation deployed infrastructure. Key momentum for Equinix's Digital Services in the quarter included:

Equinix made significant advancements in the company's ambitious ESG goals in Q3, including:

Equinix continued to expand its Data Center Services with 46 major builds underway in 31 markets, across 21 countries. Recent activity includes:

Equinix continues to extend its leadership as the most interconnected platform with four cloud on-ramp wins this quarter bringing Equinix's portfolio to more than 200 on-ramps across 44 markets. Equinix now has 11 metros enabled with five or more on-ramps to the largest cloud players.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.848 and $1.868 billion, an increase of approximately 1% over the previous quarter, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 2 - 3%. This guidance includes a negative $35 million foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $821 and $841 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes an increase in seasonal utility costs as well as an acceleration of discretionary costs into Q4, and a negative $16 million foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2022. For the quarter, integration costs from acquisitions are expected to be $6 million. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $76 and $86 million.

For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.240 and $7.260 billion, a 9% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. This updated full-year guidance includes a raise of $15 million from better-than-expected business performance, offset by a $44 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.352 and $3.372 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This updated full-year guidance includes a raise of $46 million from better-than-expected business performance and lower integration costs, partially offset by a $22 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. For the year, the Company now expects to incur $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.676 and $2.696 billion, an increase of 9 - 10% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. This updated AFFO guidance includes a raise of $52 million from better-than-expected business performance and lower integration costs, offset by a negative $17 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $29.10 and $29.32, an increase of 7 - 8% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9 - 10%. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.138 and $2.288 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $1.953 and $2.093 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $185 and $195 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $125 and $145 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2022 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.11 to the Euro, $1.28 to the Pound, S$1.44 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥145 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.56 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.85 to the U.S. Dollar, R$5.36 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.38 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q3 2022 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 17%, 8%, 8%, 6%, 4%, 3%, 3% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX® data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Recurring revenues $ 1,748,132

$ 1,707,451

$ 1,563,616

$ 5,097,907

$ 4,617,011 Non-recurring revenues 92,527

109,703

111,560

294,353

312,148 Revenues 1,840,659

1,817,154

1,675,176

5,392,260

4,929,159 Cost of revenues 934,669

930,257

885,650

2,780,801

2,561,987 Gross profit 905,990

886,897

789,526

2,611,459

2,367,172 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 193,089

193,727

182,997

579,327

551,434 General and administrative 375,483

370,348

334,625

1,098,518

958,086 Transaction costs 2,007

5,063

5,197

11,310

13,364 (Gain) loss on asset sales 2,252

(94)

(15,414)

3,976

(14,149) Total operating expenses 572,831

569,044

507,405

1,693,131

1,508,735 Income from operations 333,159

317,853

282,121

918,328

858,437 Interest and other income (expense):















Interest income 11,192

4,508

411

17,806

1,514 Interest expense (91,346)

(90,826)

(78,943)

(262,137)

(255,855) Other income (expense) (6,735)

(6,238)

1,482

(22,522)

(44,845) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment 75

(420)

179

184

(115,339) Total interest and other, net (86,814)

(92,976)

(76,871)

(266,669)

(414,525) Income before income taxes 246,345

224,877

205,250

651,659

443,912 Income tax expense (34,606)

(8,635)

(53,224)

(75,985)

(67,325) Net income 211,739

216,242

152,026

575,674

376,587 Net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interests 68

80

190

(92)

330 Net income attributable to Equinix $ 211,807

$ 216,322

$ 152,216

$ 575,582

$ 376,917 Net income per share attributable to Equinix: Basic net income per share $ 2.30

$ 2.38

$ 1.69

$ 6.31

$ 4.21 Diluted net income per share $ 2.30

$ 2.37

$ 1.68

$ 6.29

$ 4.18 Shares used in computing basic net

income per share 91,896

91,036

89,858

91,234

89,614 Shares used in computing diluted net

income per share 92,135

91,262

90,467

91,519

90,202

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Net income $ 211,739

$ 216,242

$ 152,026

$ 575,674

$ 376,587 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustment

("CTA") loss (703,640)

(740,428)

(260,011)

(1,566,602)

(444,691) Net investment hedge CTA gain 360,350

353,953

131,080

805,661

264,219 Unrealized gain on cash flow hedges 6,120

20,617

28,270

90,774

52,048 Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined

benefit plans (19)

(19)

14

(59)

41 Total other comprehensive loss,

net of tax (337,189)

(365,877)

(100,647)

(670,226)

(128,383) Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (125,450)

(149,635)

51,379

(94,552)

248,204 Net (income) loss attributable to non-

controlling interests 68

80

190

(92)

330 Other comprehensive (income) loss

attributable to non-controlling

interests 28

35

—

60

(10) Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to Equinix $ (125,354)

$ (149,520)

$ 51,569

$ (94,584)

$ 248,524

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,500,816

$ 1,536,358 Accounts receivable, net 778,858

681,809 Other current assets 656,865

462,739 Assets held for sale 80,516

276,195 Total current assets 4,017,055

2,957,101 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,140,597

15,445,775 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,377,195

1,282,418 Goodwill 5,393,708

5,372,071 Intangible assets, net 1,892,781

1,935,267 Other assets 1,504,530

926,066 Total assets $ 29,325,866

$ 27,918,698 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 922,545

$ 879,144 Accrued property, plant and equipment 275,348

187,334 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 136,848

144,029 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 140,010

147,841 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 9,810

33,087 Other current liabilities 211,428

214,519 Total current liabilities 1,695,989

1,605,954 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,227,543

1,107,180 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 1,902,060

1,989,668 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 599,132

586,577 Senior notes, less current portion 12,008,125

10,984,144 Other liabilities 738,924

763,411 Total liabilities 18,171,773

17,036,934 Common stock 93

91 Additional paid-in capital 17,193,805

15,984,597 Treasury stock (92,845)

(112,208) Accumulated dividends (7,026,832)

(6,165,140) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,755,917)

(1,085,751) Retained earnings 2,836,075

2,260,493 Total Equinix stockholders' equity 11,154,379

10,882,082 Non-controlling interests (286)

(318) Total stockholders' equity 11,154,093

10,881,764 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,325,866

$ 27,918,698







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,372

5,056 EMEA headcount 3,850

3,611 Asia-Pacific headcount 2,578

2,277 Total headcount 11,800

10,944

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,042,070

$ 2,137,509







Term loans 573,702

549,343 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 35,240

70,321 Plus (minus): mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs,

net 1,084

(1,276) Total mortgage and loans payable principal 610,026

618,388







Senior notes 12,008,125

10,984,144 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 120,095

117,986 Total senior notes principal 12,128,220

11,102,130







Total debt principal outstanding $ 14,780,316

$ 13,858,027

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September

30, 2022

June

30, 2022

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2022

September

30, 2021





















Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 211,739

$ 216,242

$ 152,026

$ 575,674

$ 376,587

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 431,668

432,828

419,684

1,300,882

1,231,760

Stock-based compensation 101,830

104,682

94,710

296,464

267,395

Amortization of debt issuance costs and

debt discounts and premiums 4,533

4,536

4,390

13,273

12,760

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (75)

420

(179)

(184)

115,339

Loss (gain) on asset sales 2,252

(94)

(15,414)

3,976

(14,149)

Other items 10,536

5,832

5,932

22,418

28,410

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable 29,823

(26,302)

(53,984)

(97,206)

(111,313)

Income taxes, net 29,656

(33,663)

21,735

9,874

(44,200)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 103,941

55,128

67,169

83,089

9,968

Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,684

38,839

40,953

112,923

102,728

Operating lease liabilities (31,873)

(34,632)

(37,423)

(98,245)

(137,751)

Other assets and liabilities (112,425)

37,765

(34,853)

(19,945)

(182,433) Net cash provided by operating activities 820,289

801,581

664,746

2,202,993

1,655,101 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (22,398)

(26,391)

(52,138)

(87,347)

(73,082)

Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (80,342)

(883,668)

(158,498)

(964,010)

(158,498)

Real estate acquisitions (6,568)

(30,257)

(107,212)

(39,899)

(194,849)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (552,729)

(484,830)

(678,277)

(1,450,077)

(1,934,107)

Proceeds from asset sales (1,509)

56,024

174,494

249,906

174,494 Net cash used in investing activities (663,546)

(1,369,122)

(821,631)

(2,291,427)

(2,186,042) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity awards 37,667

—

37,594

81,543

77,628

Payment of dividend distributions (291,169)

(283,048)

(262,362)

(863,886)

(783,454)

Proceeds from public offering of

common stock, net of offering costs 796,018

—

—

796,018

99,599

Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable —

—

—

676,850

—

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts —

1,193,688

—

1,193,688

3,878,662

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (28,252)

(28,783)

(31,252)

(97,808)

(130,129)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (25,195)

(9,199)

(10,367)

(586,227)

(706,426)

Repayment of senior notes —

—

—

—

(1,990,650)

Debt extinguishment costs —

—

—

—

(99,185)

Debt issuance costs —

(10,365)

—

(17,731)

(25,102) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 489,069

862,293

(266,387)

1,182,447

320,943 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates

on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (39,063)

(101,129)

(7,085)

(135,599)

(24,139) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 606,749

193,623

(430,357)

958,414

(234,137) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,901,119

1,707,496

1,821,915

1,549,454

1,625,695 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,507,868

$ 1,901,119

$ 1,391,558

$ 2,507,868

$ 1,391,558 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 22,462

$ 53,609

$ 35,755

$ 96,221

$ 118,392 Cash paid for interest $ 91,406

$ 106,249

$ 86,466

$ 301,706

$ 316,157





















Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1) $ 179,141

$ (541,150)

$ (104,747)

$ (1,087)

$ (457,859)





















Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) (2) $ 266,051

$ 372,775

$ 160,963

$ 1,002,822

$ (104,512)





















(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash

provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments)

as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 820,289

$ 801,581

$ 664,746

$ 2,202,993

$ 1,655,101

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (663,546)

(1,369,122)

(821,631)

(2,291,427)

(2,186,042)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 22,398

26,391

52,138

87,347

73,082

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ 179,141

$ (541,150)

$ (104,747)

$ (1,087)

$ (457,859)





















(2) We define adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow)

as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ 179,141

$ (541,150)

$ (104,747)

$ (1,087)

$ (457,859)

Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired 80,342

883,668

158,498

964,010

158,498

Less real estate acquisitions 6,568

30,257

107,212

39,899

194,849

Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) $ 266,051

$ 372,775

$ 160,963

$ 1,002,822

$ (104,512)

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

Recurring revenues $ 1,748,132

$ 1,707,451

$ 1,563,616

$ 5,097,907

$ 4,617,011

Non-recurring revenues 92,527

109,703

111,560

294,353

312,148

Revenues (1) 1,840,659

1,817,154

1,675,176

5,392,260

4,929,159























Cash cost of revenues (2) 610,827

599,368

564,499

1,793,898

1,619,505

Cash gross profit (3) 1,229,832

1,217,786

1,110,677

3,598,362

3,309,654























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 120,467

120,739

114,112

365,912

342,447

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 238,449

236,715

210,267

701,490

610,400

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 358,916

357,454

324,379

1,067,402

952,847























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 870,916

$ 860,332

$ 786,298

$ 2,530,960

$ 2,356,807























Cash gross margins (9) 67 %

67 %

66 %

67 %

67 %























Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 47 %

47 %

47 %

47 %

48 %























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 45 %

73 %

(64) %

45 %

50 %























FFO (12) $ 488,396

$ 498,349

$ 407,981

$ 1,419,389

$ 1,166,117























AFFO (13)(14) $ 712,036

$ 691,392

$ 628,270

$ 2,056,060

$ 1,887,035























Basic FFO per share (15) $ 5.31

$ 5.47

$ 4.54

$ 15.56

$ 13.01























Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 5.30

$ 5.46

$ 4.51

$ 15.51

$ 12.93























Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 7.75

$ 7.59

$ 6.99

$ 22.54

$ 21.06























Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 7.73

$ 7.58

$ 6.94

$ 22.47

$ 20.92

































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:































Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $ 555,352

$ 541,988

$ 504,711

$ 1,619,511

$ 1,489,829

Interconnection 190,283

187,491

168,511

558,877

501,016

Managed infrastructure 54,704

55,329

43,313

159,255

122,532

Other 5,127

5,581

4,757

15,842

7,246

Recurring revenues 805,466

790,389

721,292

2,353,485

2,120,623

Non-recurring revenues 40,695

40,475

41,761

123,961

119,013

Revenues $ 846,161

$ 830,864

$ 763,053

$ 2,477,446

$ 2,239,636























EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $ 445,733

$ 433,339

$ 400,395

$ 1,293,641

$ 1,187,373

Interconnection 66,703

66,845

65,809

201,688

192,717

Managed infrastructure 28,493

30,447

31,445

89,930

94,732

Other 23,105

22,048

5,639

51,567

14,367

Recurring revenues 564,034

552,679

503,288

1,636,826

1,489,189

Non-recurring revenues 27,778

46,522

41,939

104,667

112,684

Revenues $ 591,812

$ 599,201

$ 545,227

$ 1,741,493

$ 1,601,873























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $ 295,008

$ 281,635

$ 259,092

$ 859,258

$ 773,223

Interconnection 61,264

60,841

56,789

182,092

164,869

Managed infrastructure 19,269

19,916

21,572

59,827

66,415

Other 3,091

1,991

1,583

6,419

2,692

Recurring revenues 378,632

364,383

339,036

1,107,596

1,007,199

Non-recurring revenues 24,054

22,706

27,860

65,725

80,451

Revenues $ 402,686

$ 387,089

$ 366,896

$ 1,173,321

$ 1,087,650























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,296,093

$ 1,256,962

$ 1,164,198

$ 3,772,410

$ 3,450,425

Interconnection 318,250

315,177

291,109

942,657

858,602

Managed infrastructure 102,466

105,692

96,330

309,012

283,679

Other 31,323

29,620

11,979

73,828

24,305

Recurring revenues 1,748,132

1,707,451

1,563,616

5,097,907

4,617,011

Non-recurring revenues 92,527

109,703

111,560

294,353

312,148

Revenues $ 1,840,659

$ 1,817,154

$ 1,675,176

$ 5,392,260

$ 4,929,159

































































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-

based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 934,669

$ 930,257

$ 885,650

$ 2,780,801

$ 2,561,987

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (313,110)

(319,011)

(311,438)

(953,850)

(914,294)

Stock-based compensation expense (10,732)

(11,878)

(9,713)

(33,053)

(28,188)

Cash cost of revenues $ 610,827

$ 599,368

$ 564,499

$ 1,793,898

$ 1,619,505























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:































Americas cash cost of revenues $ 247,976

$ 243,636

$ 239,172

$ 731,015

$ 667,311

EMEA cash cost of revenues 220,887

215,983

204,174

639,718

600,018

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 141,964

139,749

121,153

423,165

352,176

Cash cost of revenues $ 610,827

$ 599,368

$ 564,499

$ 1,793,898

$ 1,619,505









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation,

amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling,

general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 568,572

$ 564,075

$ 517,622

$ 1,677,845

$ 1,509,520

Depreciation and amortization expense (118,558)

(113,817)

(108,246)

(347,032)

(317,466)

Stock-based compensation expense (91,098)

(92,804)

(84,997)

(263,411)

(239,207)

Cash operating expense $ 358,916

$ 357,454

$ 324,379

$ 1,067,402

$ 952,847





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization

and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $ 193,089

$ 193,727

$ 182,997

$ 579,327

$ 551,434

Depreciation and amortization expense (50,115)

(49,817)

(48,320)

(147,553)

(149,940)

Stock-based compensation expense (22,507)

(23,171)

(20,565)

(65,862)

(59,047)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 120,467

$ 120,739

$ 114,112

$ 365,912

$ 342,447





















(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization

and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $ 375,483

$ 370,348

$ 334,625

$ 1,098,518

$ 958,086

Depreciation and amortization expense (68,443)

(64,000)

(59,926)

(199,479)

(167,526)

Stock-based compensation expense (68,591)

(69,633)

(64,432)

(197,549)

(180,160)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 238,449

$ 236,715

$ 210,267

$ 701,490

$ 610,400





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $ 203,026

$ 211,004

$ 202,113

$ 618,493

$ 580,141

EMEA cash SG&A 87,639

87,836

73,500

262,762

228,213

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 68,251

58,614

48,766

186,147

144,493

Cash SG&A $ 358,916

$ 357,454

$ 324,379

$ 1,067,402

$ 952,847





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense,

other income or expense, loss or gain on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-

based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and gain or loss

on asset sales as presented below:























Net income $ 211,739

$ 216,242

$ 152,026

$ 575,674

$ 376,587

Income tax expense 34,606

8,635

53,224

75,985

67,325

Interest income (11,192)

(4,508)

(411)

(17,806)

(1,514)

Interest expense 91,346

90,826

78,943

262,137

255,855

Other expense (income) 6,735

6,238

(1,482)

22,522

44,845

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (75)

420

(179)

(184)

115,339

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 431,668

432,828

419,684

1,300,882

1,231,760

Stock-based compensation expense 101,830

104,682

94,710

296,464

267,395

Transaction costs 2,007

5,063

5,197

11,310

13,364

(Gain) loss on asset sales 2,252

(94)

(15,414)

3,976

(14,149)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 870,916

$ 860,332

$ 786,298

$ 2,530,960

$ 2,356,807























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:































Americas net income (loss) $ 48,369

$ 38,199

$ (72,076)

$ 66,996

$ (262,710)

Americas income tax expense 34,606

8,516

53,223

75,866

66,948

Americas interest income (10,374)

(3,904)

(333)

(16,006)

(1,081)

Americas interest expense 80,681

82,160

70,721

233,571

227,403

Americas other income (68,241)

(55,803)

(25,014)

(147,434)

(10,398)

Americas (gain) loss on debt extinguishment 39

420

(1)

198

115,668

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 234,788

230,099

219,106

694,973

644,225

Americas stock-based compensation expense 69,272

73,677

70,495

206,866

198,739

Americas transaction costs 3,241

2,715

4,478

8,947

10,956

Americas loss on asset sales 2,778

145

1,169

3,961

2,434

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 395,159

$ 376,224

$ 321,768

$ 1,127,938

$ 992,184























EMEA net income $ 82,558

$ 101,638

$ 130,936

$ 282,584

$ 349,970

EMEA income tax expense —

119

—

119

376

EMEA interest income (487)

(525)

(49)

(1,279)

(66)

EMEA interest expense 2,219

(112)

625

3,023

3,832

EMEA other expense 69,245

57,169

21,912

155,585

50,255

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 112,065

116,070

115,026

343,001

341,941

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 19,174

19,168

15,022

54,454

42,266

EMEA transaction costs (1,488)

2,094

664

1,763

1,651

EMEA gain on asset sales —

(239)

(16,583)

(237)

(16,583)

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 283,286

$ 295,382

$ 267,553

$ 839,013

$ 773,642























Asia-Pacific net income $ 80,812

$ 76,405

$ 93,166

$ 226,094

$ 289,327

Asia-Pacific income tax benefit —

—

1

—

1

Asia-Pacific interest income (331)

(79)

(29)

(521)

(367)

Asia-Pacific interest expense 8,446

8,778

7,597

25,543

24,620

Asia-Pacific other expense 5,731

4,872

1,620

14,371

4,988

Asia-Pacific gain on debt extinguishment (114)

—

(178)

(382)

(329)

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 84,815

86,659

85,552

262,908

245,594

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 13,384

11,837

9,193

35,144

26,390

Asia-Pacific transaction costs 254

254

55

600

757

Asia-Pacific (gain) loss on asset sales (526)

—

—

252

—

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 192,471

$ 188,726

$ 196,977

$ 564,009

$ 590,981





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.































Our cash gross margins by geographic region are presented below:































Americas cash gross margins 71 %

71 %

69 %

70 %

70 %

EMEA cash gross margins 63 %

64 %

63 %

63 %

63 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 65 %

64 %

67 %

64 %

68 %





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 47 %

45 %

42 %

46 %

44 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 48 %

49 %

49 %

48 %

48 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 48 %

49 %

54 %

48 %

54 %









(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by

incremental revenue growth as follows:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 870,916

$ 860,332

$ 786,298

$ 2,530,960

$ 2,356,807

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (860,332)

(799,712)

(797,277)

(2,371,152)

(2,168,688)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 10,584

$ 60,620

$ (10,979)

$ 159,808

$ 188,119























Revenues - current period $ 1,840,659

$ 1,817,154

$ 1,675,176

$ 5,392,260

$ 4,929,159

Less revenues - prior period (1,817,154)

(1,734,447)

(1,657,919)

(5,039,473)

(4,554,003)

Revenue growth $ 23,505

$ 82,707

$ 17,257

$ 352,787

$ 375,156























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 45 %

73 %

(64) %

45 %

50 %





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets,

depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures'

and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 211,739

$ 216,242

$ 152,026

$ 575,674

$ 376,587

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 68

80

190

(92)

330

Net income attributable to Equinix 211,807

216,322

152,216

575,582

376,917

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 271,920

278,046

267,973

830,162

796,117

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property 2,002

1,850

(13,744)

6,697

(11,132)

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,667

2,131

1,536

6,948

4,215

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 488,396

$ 498,349

$ 407,981

$ 1,419,389

$ 1,166,117











































(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets,

accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges,

impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense

adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and

premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss

from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO

for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 488,396

$ 498,349

$ 407,981

$ 1,419,389

$ 1,166,117

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment 9,959

(34)

13,710

10,770

22,161

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 6,811

4,207

3,855

14,678

11,597

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,533

4,536

4,390

13,273

12,760

Contract cost adjustment (12,678)

(7,891)

(15,919)

(35,508)

(43,311)

Stock-based compensation expense 101,830

104,682

94,710

296,464

267,395

Stock-based charitable contributions —

14,039

—

14,039

—

Non-real estate depreciation expense 106,400

103,349

100,604

315,324

278,644

Amortization expense 51,873

51,875

50,354

153,317

155,428

Accretion expense (adjustment) 1,476

(442)

753

2,080

1,571

Recurring capital expenditures (50,182)

(34,775)

(47,735)

(108,838)

(113,396)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (75)

420

(179)

(184)

115,339

Transaction costs 2,007

5,063

5,197

11,310

13,364

Impairment charges (1) 1,815

—

(1,240)

1,815

32,312

Income tax expense adjustment (1) (965)

(49,683)

11,256

(50,971)

(35,419)

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 836

(2,303)

533

(898)

2,473

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 712,036

$ 691,392

$ 628,270

$ 2,056,060

$ 1,887,035























(1) Impairment charges relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset resulting from the settlement of a pre-

acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount,

which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.





















(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 870,916

$ 860,332

$ 786,298

$ 2,530,960

$ 2,356,807

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (80,154)

(86,318)

(78,532)

(244,331)

(254,341)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,533

4,536

4,390

13,273

12,760

Income tax expense (34,606)

(8,635)

(53,224)

(75,985)

(67,325)

Income tax expense adjustment (1) (965)

(49,683)

11,256

(50,971)

(35,419)

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 6,811

4,207

3,855

14,678

11,597

Stock-based charitable contributions —

14,039

—

14,039

—

Contract cost adjustment (12,678)

(7,891)

(15,919)

(35,508)

(43,311)

Installation revenue adjustment 9,959

(34)

13,710

10,770

22,161

Recurring capital expenditures (50,182)

(34,775)

(47,735)

(108,838)

(113,396)

Other (expense) income (6,735)

(6,238)

1,482

(22,522)

(44,845)

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property 2,002

1,850

(13,744)

6,697

(11,132)

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 3,572

(92)

2,259

5,959

7,018

Adjustments for impairment charges (1) 1,815

—

(1,240)

1,815

32,312

Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of assets (2,252)

94

15,414

(3,976)

14,149

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 712,036

$ 691,392

$ 628,270

$ 2,056,060

$ 1,887,035























(1) Impairment charges relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset resulting from the settlement of a pre-

acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount,

which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.





















(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is

presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 91,896

91,036

89,858

91,234

89,614

Effect of dilutive securities:

















Employee equity awards 239

226

609

285

588

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 92,135

91,262

90,467

91,519

90,202























Basic FFO per share $ 5.31

$ 5.47

$ 4.54

$ 15.56

$ 13.01

Diluted FFO per share $ 5.30

$ 5.46

$ 4.51

$ 15.51

$ 12.93























Basic AFFO per share $ 7.75

$ 7.59

$ 6.99

$ 22.54

$ 21.06

Diluted AFFO per share $ 7.73

$ 7.58

$ 6.94

$ 22.47

$ 20.92

