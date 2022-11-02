General Mills Goes BIG with Smallest Cereal Yet, Reimagining Fan-Favorites as Minis

Tiny, new round shapes mean cereal lovers can enjoy more REESE'S PUFFS, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Trix in every spoonful

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Think big? Think again! Introducing General Mills' new itty-bitty innovation: Minis cereals! These teeny versions of fan favorites pack the crunchy, bowl-full of wonderful and sometimes colorful into an entirely new mini-fied breakfast experience with Trix, REESE'S PUFFS and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9103251-general-mills-introduces-minis-cereals/

So have a ball with these new small, round shapes that are inspired by the growing fandom for all things tiny, and made to give cereal fans a fun, new way to enjoy the BIG flavors they love. The new Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and REESE'S PUFFS Minis make for a fun, unexpected and absolutely delicious mouthful:

Trix Minis : Smaller crispy puffs bring color and delicious fruity flavor to your bowl.

REESE'S PUFFS Minis : New tiny design, same iconic Reese's peanut butter and chocolatey flavor rounding out each bite.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Minis: This anything-but-square, new round shape still packs that classic- cinnamon sugar delicious taste.

"Sometimes the best new innovation is the smallest one," said Mindy Murray, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager at General Mills. "There's such a love right now for full-size things that have been shrunk into mini versions, and we realized we could do the same with our cereals. We can't wait for families to try the cutest new way to experience their favorites one BIG (little) bite at a time."

Minis will be available at select retailers nationwide this fall for $3.99 in full-sized boxes, which means more cereal in your bowl, more cereal on your spoon and more cereal in your mouth with every bite.

The fun doesn't stop here, so stay tuned for more big surprises in tiny forms to come soon!

For more information about Minis, visit generalmills.com or follow @generalmills on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

Contacts

General Mills Communications

763-764-6364

media.line@genmills.com

Edelman

Amanda Vassall

amanda.vassall@edelman.com

View original content:

SOURCE General Mills, Inc.