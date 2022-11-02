GRILLHOGS SOFT GRIP TONGS NAMED A WINNER IN THE GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2022 KITCHEN GEAR AND COFFEE AWARDS

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Fan announced today that their GrillHogs Soft Grip Tongs were named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Awards in the Outdoor Entertaining category. A full list of winners can be found online at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/kitchen-gear-coffee-awards-2022/.

GrillHogs, by Hungry Fan, is America's fastest growing brand of premium grilling and kitchen tools. Top-rated in the grilling tools category on Amazon, GrillHogs' patent pending products feature superior durability and unique ergonomic design. GrillHogs Soft Grip Tongs are available on Amazon and www.HungryFan.com, offered in 9", 12", and 16" varieties.

Daina Falk, CEO of Hungry Fan stated, "We saw that American sports fans love to grill and cook on game day but didn't love the tools they used. So we set out to engineer the most durable, balanced, and ergonomically designed tools on the market."

"GrillHogs Soft Grip Tongs feature comfortable rubber grips and precision torsion springs to provide even pressure for ease of use with less resistance. The extraordinary design was engineered to be gentle on your most delicate foods while strong enough to pick up a T-bone steak."

About Daina Falk

Daina Falk is a nationally renowned game day expert. She grew up around professional athletes, who were clients of her father, legendary sports agent, David Falk. Daina founded Hungry Fan, marrying sports and food for the ultimate game day experience. Her Amazon bestselling cookbook, The Hungry Fan's Game Day Cookbook, features over 100 crowd-pleasing recipes to "jazz up your tailgate and score points with any game-watching fan at home" and includes contributions from noteworthy athletes including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Boomer Esiason. Daina has produced and hosted content for networks such as CBS, NBC Universal, and HLN and has been featured on shows like Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Today Show. She also hosted the CBS Sports show Toughest Tailgate. Daina's a graduate of Duke University and earned an MBA at The George Washington University.

About Hungry Fan

Hungry Fan (www.HungryFan.com) is a brand for the millions of cooking, sports, and game day enthusiasts and provides tools, tips, and tricks for effortless game day entertaining. Its premium line of grilling and kitchen products, GrillHogs, offers top-rated precision, chef-grade tools.

