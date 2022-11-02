Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 30, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results.

Additionally, Petco executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the company's financial and operating performance.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release, earnings presentation, and infographic will be available on the company's Investor Relations page at ir.petco.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available online two hours after the conference call, until approximately 5 p.m. Eastern Time on December 14, 2022, through the company's Investor Relations page.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners.

