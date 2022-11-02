Sentra Joins Cloud Security Alliance

Membership enables Sentra to drive forward unified cloud security initiatives as an emerging startup in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra, a cloud data security company, today formally announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures, Sentra enables security teams to gain full visibility and control of cloud data, as well as protect against sensitive data breaches across the entire public cloud stack.

The company was recently recognized by Gartner® as a Sample Vendor for Data Security Posture Management in the Hype Cycle™ report for Data Security 2022.1

"As enterprise cloud adoption has accelerated across industries over the past two years, data security has become an inevitable challenge for all organizations –– Sentra's platform takes the guesswork out of what data needs to be protected," said Yoav Regev, co-founder and CEO of Sentra. "We look forward to collaborating with CSA's extensive network of industry peers to create a secure cloud environment for all organizations. With Sentra's new North American headquarters in New York City, we're eager to align our product mission and security expertise with CSA's initiatives as we expand our global customer base."

"We're excited to welcome Sentra as a member of CSA," said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. "Sentra's visibility-driven data security platform and its founders' decades of cyber security experience are an asset to our organization. We look forward to collaborating with Sentra to increase awareness of the importance of data protection in the cloud."

About Sentra

Sentra is a cloud data security platform that helps organizations discover and remediate the top data security risks in their public cloud. Sentra automatically detects if sensitive data is vulnerable due to misconfigurations, over-permissions, unauthorized access, data duplication or other security issues. The company was founded in 2021 in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has raised $23 million in seed funding to date. The company is now co-headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

1According to Gartner, Data Security Posture Management provides visibility as to where sensitive data is, who has access to that data, how it has been used and what the security posture of the data store or application is.

