Sourcepass Names Victor Varga as General Counsel

In his new role as Sourcepass' General Counsel, Victor will serve as the primary legal representative, overseeing all legal aspects of the company as well as that of outside counsel. He will provide strategic counsel to the CEO and senior management team, will serve as the Secretary of the Board of Directors, and provide guidance on all legal matters that affect the company. He will also serve on the company's executive committee.

Victor's expertise enables Sourcepass to continue its hyper growth journey while ensuring appropriate corporate governance, compliance, and value for its clients and shareholders.

"Victor is a proven executive who has integrally contributed to over $5 BN in value creation for extremely reputable businesses over the course of his career," said Sourcepass CEO, Chuck Canton. "His presence on the Sourcepass executive team will make our daily mission to elevate the IT services industry much easier to accomplish."

"I am excited to assume my new role as General Counsel for Sourcepass," said Victor. "I look forward to working with Chuck, the leadership team, and colleagues across the company as we pursue Sourcepass' innovation and growth strategy that serves the greater good of our clients and shareholders."

Bringing almost 20 years of legal experience, Victor is a highly regarded attorney, noted for his wealth of experience serving as in-house counsel in technology companies. Most recently, Victor served as Vice President – Legal at Vonage, a global technology company. Prior to joining Vonage, Victor was General Counsel/Chief Compliance Officer at iCore Networks, Inc. (acquired by Vonage), a global technology provider. Victor also served as Legal Counsel for DDC Advocacy, a technology-driven public affairs solutions company. He began his career as a private practice attorney handling a wide range of transactional civil matters and litigation.

Sourcepass is digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. Our goal is to help SMBs navigate the digital era and remain competitive against a shifting technology landscape by immediately connecting clients with modern IT solutions for a seamless IT approach. For more information, please visit www.sourcepass.com .

