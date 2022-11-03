Avelo Soars into Second Year at Tweed as Connecticut's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo surpasses 5,000 flights and 600,000 Customers in first year at HVN

Avelo first-year capital investment in HVN tops $100M and 300 jobs

Avelo and Tweed honor fallen CT soldier in pre-Veterans Day tribute

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, Avelo Airlines took flight for the first time from its new East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) for Orlando. Today, Avelo is celebrating the first anniversary of that inaugural flight which ushered in a new era of convenience, affordability and reliability for Connecticut travelers.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Last November, we endeavored to make air travel faster, easier and more affordable for Connecticut travelers. Over the past year, we've done just that. In 12 short months we've transformed Tweed from a sleepy single-destination airport into a vibrant gateway to 14 destinations spanning seven states. And we've done it with industry-leading reliability and our caring Soul of Service. We are grateful for the enthusiastic reception Connecticut has greeted us with and look forward to soaring even higher in the year ahead."

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, "Easier and reliable travel from Tweed helps expand access to the New Haven region, not only for casual travelers but also for businesses that are relying on this service as a means of enhancing their growth, which leads to a stronger economy and more jobs in the region. Avelo's growth in Connecticut is helping to strengthen connectivity for companies that are already here and will stimulate further regional development. I am glad that Avelo has had a successful first year in New Haven and I look forward to their continued success here."

Avelo is celebrating their first anniversary today at Tweed Airport. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. on the airport tarmac outside Gate 2. Speakers include:

Andrew Levy : Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO

Sean Scanlon : Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director

Jorge Roberts : Avports CEO

Joseph Carfora : East Haven Mayor

Justin Elicker : New Haven Mayor

Michael Piscitelli : New Haven Economic Development Administrator

The ceremony will conclude with a special pre-Veterans Day tribute for Army Reserve Master Sergeant Michael David Clark who passed away last July while on active duty. MSG Clark, who resided in Bolton, CT, enlisted in the Army in 1999 and began a distinguished, 22-year military career. MSG Clark's family will attend the Tweed ceremony which will include The Connecticut National Guard Color Guard and a tribute by Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs Board of Trustees Chair Patrick Nelligan honoring the fallen soldier. Avelo is also honoring MSG Clark by presenting his family with six complimentary roundtrip tickets.

Connecticut Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Thomas Saadi said, "Master Sergeant Clark was a true patriot, a loving son, husband and father and friend to so many who miss his great sense of humor and devotion to others. MSG Clark returned home from multiple combat deployments and his death while training in the U.S. underscores that our men and women in uniform, whether active-duty guard or reserve, put their lives on the line in service to our Nation even when seemingly on routine training. My heartfelt sympathy remains with the Clark family and especially MSG Clark's wife and two children who must now go on without the man who they love with all of their heart. I thank Avelo Airlines for honoring this family by providing this opportunity to heal together as they travel to Disney to enjoy the wonderful memories they have of their son, husband and father."

Soaring To New Heights

Since November 3, 2021, when Avelo opened its New Haven base, the airline has achieved the following milestones:

This week, Avelo completed its 5,000 th flight at HVN. This milestone represents a 130% increase from the scheduled commercial flights operated at Tweed in 2019 – the last full year of pre-pandemic commercial air travel prior to Avelo's arrival.

This week, Avelo flew its 600,000th Customer at Tweed – representing a 1,400% increase from the passenger volume at Tweed in 2019.

Avelo has doubled its route network from six Florida destinations to 14 destinations spanning seven states. Today, Avelo serves more nonstop destinations from Connecticut than any other airline operating in the state.

Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon said, "Tweed-New Haven Airport is incredibly proud of the positive change and activity we've helped bring to Southern Connecticut, work that would not have been possible without our great partner Avelo Airlines. Together, we are transforming Tweed into the vibrant airport this region needs and deserves, and which – based on the success of Avelo – we know local flyers want. Congratulations to Avelo on this great landmark."

Over the past year, Avelo has also doubled the number of aircraft it has based at HVN — from three to six Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 jetliners. These additional aircraft have enabled Avelo to more than double the number of daily flights (14) and the number of seats available for Connecticut travelers to choose from.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, "Since the inaugural Avelo flight one year ago today, Tweed's growth has solidified the airport's standing as a viable, long-term transportation asset and economic engine for the New Haven community, the region, and now, the State. The continued responsible growth of Tweed means more local jobs and more convenient travel opportunities for our residents and businesses. As we approach Veterans Day, it's also right and fitting to honor those like Army Reserve Master Sergeant Michael David Clark who served our nation with distinction and paid the ultimate sacrifice to help keep us safe and free."

Avelo has consistently delivered industry-leading operational reliability. Over the past 12 months, Avelo has cancelled 70 flights out the 5,000 it has operated at Tweed – representing a cancellation rate of 1%. Avelo has also achieved top-tier bag-handling performance and a controllable on-time performance rate of 85% when excluding factors outside the airline's control (such as weather and air traffic control delays).

Avports CEO Jorge Roberts said, "Avelo has been a fantastic partner for Tweed-New Haven Airport and for Avports, not only bringing more affordable flights to more direct destinations, but also growing local jobs along the way. Congratulations to Avelo on reaching this great milestone. We are extremely excited to keep working alongside them to the benefit of Southern Connecticut, its flyers, and its local economy."

Investing In Connecticut

Avelo has made more than $100 million in capital, employment and community investments in its Connecticut presence. These investments include:

180 HVN-based Avelo Crewmembers

300+ total direct and indirect airport-related jobs

Six Boeing 737 aircraft

Airport facilities and ground support equipment

Local and state tax revenue (income, fuel, etc.)

Supporting more than 100 local and state community organizations and events

New Haven Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli said, "In 12 months, Avelo Airlines has demonstrated the value of Tweed to our economy. With over 180 New Haven area-based Avelo Crewmembers in addition to 300+ total direct and indirect airport-related jobs and a forecasted economic impact of well over $20 million, Avelo is a key part of New Haven's national standing in innovation and inclusive growth."

Connecticut's Most Convenient and Affordable Gateway

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways makes it the region's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

With 14 destinations, Avelo flies more nonstop routes from Connecticut than any other airline serving the state:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Chicago, IL (via MDW)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Nashville, TN (BNA)

Orlando, FL (via MCO)

Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)

Sarasota / Bradenton, FL (SRQ)

Savannah, GA / Hilton Head, SC (SAV)

Tampa, FL (TPA)

Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, MD (via BWI)

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.3 million Customers on more than 10,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo now serves 34 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. Avelo is also distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 34 popular destinations across the U.S., including its four bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Jim Olson

jolson@aveloair.com

312-219-0647

Mary Coursey

mary@courseyco.com

860-305-0476

Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN)

Sean Scanlon

sscanlon@flytweed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines