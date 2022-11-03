FalconX 360 Recognized as the Most Innovative FinTech Solution by the 2022 Tech Ascension Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX is honored to announce FalconX 360 has been recognized as the Most Innovative FinTech Solution by the 2022 Tech Ascension Awards.

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in technology. The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"FinTech innovation has become more critical than ever, and these leaders are pushing the market to new heights," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "We're very excited to be able to recognize these leaders and look forward to following their growth and trajectory as the FinTech industry continues to evolve."

FalconX 360 is the first and only unified investment and risk management platform for crypto that provides institutional investors full-spectrum execution capabilities and end-to-end reporting across their digital asset portfolio (availability of products and services is subject to jurisdictional limitations and capabilities of each FalconX entity). The platform increases access to risk management, prime services and security controls for institutions, all in one place. This is a transformational innovation in the crypto and financial space, delivering on FalconX's mission to enable the next billion users to access digital assets.

In the same way that crypto is democratizing access to finance, the FalconX 360 platform is democratizing access to the digital asset ecosystem, allowing clients to be significantly more active and agile in their investments. Instead of splitting $1M across multiple platforms, investors can now bring that $1M to FalconX and access diversified investments through a single account, scaling up returns by 3-5X, streamlining account management, saving time and maximizing ROI.

"We're proud that FalconX 360 is receiving this award recognition because investors have been eager for a solution that mitigates risk," said Raghu Yarlagadda, Founder and CEO of FalconX. "With this new platform, we are delivering confidence and security for digital asset investing, which is the future of finance."

About FalconX

FalconX is a fully comprehensive digital asset platform that allows institutions to access and manage all of their crypto strategies through a single interface and seamless workflows, making it easy to execute trading, prime services and clearing all in one place. FalconX's crypto-as-a-service offering powers leading banks, FinTech institutions and investment applications to easily add crypto to their product offerings with a goal of enabling the next billion users to enter the crypto space. The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and more. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

