The Harris Law Firm Earns Colorado Metro Tier 1 Ranking in 2023 U.S. "Best Law Firms"

The Harris Law Firm, one of Colorado's largest divorce and family law practices, has been named to the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Law Firm, a divorce, family law, and estate planning practice that serves clients across Colorado, has been included in the latest U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

As in previous years, the firm earned a Colorado Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the category of Family Law. This is Best Lawyers' highest available ranking.

Ranked Among the "Best Law Firms"

Inclusion in "Best Law Firms" is a major accomplishment. Published annually, these highly anticipated rankings are based on reviews of more than 13,000 law firms and individual lawyers and are designed to recognize firms that have excelled in their areas of law.

Law firms eligible for consideration must have at least one attorney listed in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America® (The Harris Law Firm had 14 attorneys named to this year's Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch lists.).

Firms must also earn top marks in a data-driven selection process that evaluates expertise, standing in the local community, and professional references from peers. Firms with the highest scores are ranked using a tiered system and included in the final list. The Tier 1 ranking is the highest regional ranking available.

One of Colorado's Largest Family Law Firms

The Harris Law Firm is one of Colorado's largest and most trusted family law firms.

Founded in 1993, the firm is known for its personalized approach and commitment to helping clients develop the best solutions for their unique situations. Attorneys and staff take the time to educate clients about their options and make it a point to be communicative and compassionate as they guide them through tumultuous times.

With offices in Denver, Englewood, Boulder, and Colorado Springs, The Harris Law Firm serves individuals and families across the state. They offer counsel in family law matters ranging from divorce and child custody to court order modifications, complex asset division, and varying disputes, as well as a range of estate planning services.

The Harris Law Firm team is also actively involved in providing education and support to local communities through its free weekly Wiser Together webinar series, pro bono efforts, and LawYourWay℠ legal clinic, which offers access to sound advice and unbundled legal services while allowing parties in family law cases to still represent themselves.

For more information, visit www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

