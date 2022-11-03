Electrify Expo series highlight n ew electric vehicles, sustainability, energy, infrastructure, and EV legislation

Experience the Kia EV6 and see the all-new Niro EV in Austin at Circuit of the Americas

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America once again joins cutting-edge mobility companies for Electrify Expo Austin, the final event in the series where leaders in electrification will come together to discuss the key challenges, insights, available research, and trends facing the mobility sector as it moves toward an all-electric future. After events earlier this summer in the Long Beach, CA, Seattle, NYC-Metro, and Miami areas, the series concludes November 11-13, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where attendees will once again have the opportunity to experience the Kia EV6 first-hand and be among the first to see the all-new Niro EV.

Kia America Plugs Into Final Round of Electrify Expo 2022 (PRNewswire)

"The 2022 Electrify Expo events have provided a forum for the top companies and executives in electrification to come together to share insights and discuss how the transition to all-electrified vehicles will be made as seamlessly as possible," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia was able to share our point-of-view as one of the top selling manufacturers of EV vehicles and we certainly learned from the perspectives of others. We are confident that we are charting the best path forward and helping to shape the future of the automotive industry."

A wide variety of topics are set for discussion and include legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

For 2022, Electrify Expo expanded its industry-facing events, and education programs, with a full day of programming, industry leadership, and breakout sessions for the Auto and Micromobility categories. The series will wrap in Austin at Circuit of the Americas.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America