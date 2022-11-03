LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALS INAUGURAL LIST OF RESTAURANTS RANKED BETWEEN 51ST AND 100TH FOR 2022

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants is celebrating a greater number of hospitality establishments than ever before with the announcement of the inaugural list of restaurants ranked between 51st and 100th – a staple of The World's 50 Best Restaurants that makes its debut in the region. The 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse culinary cultures of the region in the lead up to the unveiling of the prestigious list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on 15 November in Mérida, Yucatán. For the full 51-100 list, click here.

The 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, features restaurants from 24 cities across the region, while two destinations new to the regular rankings top the list with Flor de Lis in Guatemala City at No.51 and Origem in Salvador de Bahia at No.52. Buenos Aires cements its status as gastronomic point of call with six restaurants on the extended list – the highest number among all destinations. The restaurants include: Alo's (No.53), Anafe (No.55), Crizia (No.66), Anchoita (No.73), Niño Gordo (No.75), and Narda Comedor (No.87). Bogotá, La Paz, Santiago, and São Paulo follow closely with four entries apiece.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to return to the region with our regular annual list and an in-person awards ceremony. It was imperative to continue evolving our presence in Latin America to deliver on our ambition to amplify as many restaurants and destinations as possible. The 51-100 list is the next step in this mission."

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will see the first full gathering of the region's gastronomic community since 2019 at the awards ceremony on 15 November. Awards to be announced at the ceremony include the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award, the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award and a brand-new accolade: the Beronia Latin America's Best Sommelier Award.

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022. To see more details on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, click here.

Media centre access:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936904/50_Best_LATAM.pdf

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qUANfNhBmA

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931559/LATAM_50_Best_Logo.jpg

LATAM 50 Best Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 50 Best