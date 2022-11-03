Meat District Partners with Los Angeles Rams to Introduce The Champ Burger

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meat District, the creator of butcher-crafted premium fresh and frozen burgers, and the defending Champion Los Angeles Rams are proud to announce a multi-year partnership that kicks off with the introduction of "The Champ" Burger which is now available across Southern California.

The Champ Burger, made from the very best premium steak cuts of Chuck, Brisket and Short-Rib Angus Beef, will be easy to find in the meat aisles as it features Meat District's unique and attractive co-branded packaging with a striking neon LA Rams logo design front and center. Shoppers can have their very own LA Rams butcher-crafted premium burger at tailgates and homegates as they get ready to cheer on the Rams.

"We believe The Champ Burger is one of our finest creations and are thrilled to be able to make them available to fans across Los Angeles and Southern California," said Zack Levenson, COO of Golden West Food Group. "It's a perfect addition to our line of high-quality, delicious meats our brand is so well known for."

The Champ Burger is one of several flavor-filled varieties of burgers created by Meat District. These include "The O.G.", "Steak House", "Double Stack", and "The Smash", all made with the very best cuts of 100% Angus Beef. That's not to mention the SHAQ Burger, which is a half-pound of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib, represented by the world-renowned athlete-entrepreneur and Los Angeles Icon, Shaquille O'Neal.

Meat District, a part of Golden West Food Group and a local L.A. company, launched in 2019 and has a history of thinking outside the box and has partnered with sports teams, athletes, and celebrity chefs, in addition to sponsoring major events across the nation.

"It is a great honor to be associated with the Los Angeles Rams organization. We are a Los Angeles and Southern California-based company. Celebrating and supporting the communities we serve is and will always be the most important thing to us," said Erik Litmanovich, CEO of Golden West Food Group. "Meat District's partnership with the LA Rams provides us the opportunity to bring a quality product to the hands of LA fans just like us."

Locations selling "The Champ" Burger and other Meat District products can be found by using the product locator on the company's website. By searching for specific products, users can see locations where products are sold.

To access the product locator tool and learn more about Meat District and its full range of products, visit EatMeatDistrict.com .

As part of the partnership, Meat District will have a presence across Rams content on digital, radio and social, as well as Training Camp.

"We're excited to partner with Meat District on the debut of "The Champ" burger," said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jen Prince. "This is a great exhibit of brands joining forces to reach a shared audience and this is another way fans can celebrate on gamedays and beyond."

About Meat District

Promising quality and flavor, Meat District specializes in chef-inspired recipes as part of an ever-expanding product line that includes the Champ Burger and other Butcher-Crafted Premium Burgers. Our Burgers are made with 100% Angus Beef, No hormones or antibiotics are ever added to the meats. Burgers and other products are distributed nationwide and found at all major retailers as well as online at Buy.EatMeatDistrict.com .

About the Los Angeles Rams

A professional American football team, the Los Angeles Rams compete in the National Football League. They are part of the NFC West division and play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Founded in 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio, as the Cleveland Rams, they moved to Los Angeles in 1946. They won Super Bowl championships as the St. Louis Rams in 1999 and as the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

