Penumbra, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Revenue of $213.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 12.4%, or 15.1% in constant currency1, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $213.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $190.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 12.4%, or 15.1% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 70% of total revenue and international represented 30% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $123.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 17.0%, or 18.8% on a constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $90.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.7%, or 10.5% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit was $135.3 million, or 63.3% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $119.9 million, or 63.1% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin is impacted by our ability to scale production capacity to support our expanding portfolio of products, which enabled us to navigate through some macroeconomic factors such as labor shortages, inflation and supply chain headwinds in the three months ended September 30, 2022, as well as our continued investments in COVID-19 related safety measures.

Total operating expenses were $129.9 million, or 60.8% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2022, including a $2.4 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding this charge, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $127.5 million, or 59.7% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses of $111.1 million, or 58.5% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021. R&D expenses were $21.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses were $108.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $94.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million. Excluding the charge associated with the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, non-GAAP income from operations1 was $7.8 million. This compares to GAAP and non-GAAP income from operations of $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Updated Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

Notwithstanding a strong start to the fourth quarter, the Company is updating its 2022 revenue guidance to account for two, near-term dynamics: the Lightning Flash product launch is now expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, six weeks later than the previous mid-fourth quarter 2022 estimate, and an incremental headwind of $4-6 million from foreign currency translations. The Company now expects 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $840 million to $845 million, which reflects growth of 12 – 13% on a reported basis and 15 – 16% in constant currency compared to 2021. Looking forward to 2023, the Company expects to achieve the $1 billion level in total revenue.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

______________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency and b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS").

Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives; and

the tax deficiencies or excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition and the tax deficiencies or excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2022. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 54,844

$ 59,379 Marketable investments

129,583

195,496 Accounts receivable, net

189,006

133,940 Inventories

320,304

263,504 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

29,888

29,155 Total current assets

723,625

681,474 Property and equipment, net

64,082

58,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets

174,684

131,955 Finance lease right-of-use assets

34,114

36,276 Intangible assets, net

83,360

90,618 Goodwill

165,426

166,388 Deferred taxes

62,827

65,698 Other non-current assets

13,483

12,985 Total assets

$ 1,321,601

$ 1,244,250 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 25,365

$ 13,421 Accrued liabilities

101,672

99,796 Current operating lease liabilities

9,417

8,267 Current finance lease liabilities

1,878

1,713 Total current liabilities

138,332

123,197 Non-current operating lease liabilities

180,897

137,045 Non-current finance lease liabilities

25,325

26,523 Other non-current liabilities

3,295

3,558 Total liabilities

347,849

290,323 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

38

37 Additional paid-in capital

947,040

910,614 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,353)

(2,630) Retained earnings

40,027

45,906 Total stockholders' equity

973,752

953,927 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,321,601

$ 1,244,250











Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 213,678

$ 190,117

$ 625,917

$ 543,579 Cost of revenue

78,351

70,205

229,137

193,644 Gross profit

135,327

119,912

396,780

349,935 Operating expenses:















Research and development

21,320

16,734

61,443

52,548 Sales, general and administrative

108,573

94,397

334,088

264,831 Total operating expenses

129,893

111,131

395,531

317,379 Income from operations

5,434

8,781

1,249

32,556 Interest (expense) income, net

(43)

138

(162)

917 Other expense, net

(2,356)

(1,137)

(4,323)

(3,021) Income (loss) before income taxes

3,035

7,782

(3,236)

30,452 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

5,306

(249)

2,643

3,196 Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (2,271)

$ 8,031

$ (5,879)

$ 27,256 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

—

(819)

—

(2,661) Net (loss) income attributable to Penumbra, Inc.

$ (2,271)

$ 8,850

$ (5,879)

$ 29,917

















Net (loss) income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:















Basic

$ (0.06)

$ 0.24

$ (0.16)

$ 0.82 Diluted

$ (0.06)

$ 0.24

$ (0.16)

$ 0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

37,918,452

36,617,961

37,778,362

36,532,822 Diluted

37,918,452

37,611,355

37,778,362

37,592,095

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP

Income from Operations1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating expenses

$ 129,893

$ 111,131

$ 395,531

$ 317,379 GAAP total operating expenses includes the effect of the following items:















Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired2

2,380

—

5,949

— Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 127,513

$ 111,131

$ 389,582

$ 317,379

















GAAP income from operations

$ 5,434

$ 8,781

$ 1,249

$ 32,556 GAAP income from operations includes the effect of the following items:















Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

2,380

—

5,949

— Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 7,814

$ 8,781

$ 7,198

$ 32,556

______________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2The amortization expense includes $0.6 million related to the reclassification of the $20.8 million in-process research and development ("IPR&D") asset acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition to a finite-lived developed technology intangible asset due to the completion of the IPR&D project during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Net (loss)

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS GAAP net (loss) income

$ (2,271)

$ (0.06)

$ 8,850

$ 0.24

$ (5,879)

$ (0.16)

$ 29,917

$ 0.80 GAAP net (loss) income includes the effect of the

following items:































Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

2,380

0.06

—

—

5,949

0.16

—

— Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above2

(554)

(0.01)

—

—

(1,386)

(0.04)

—

— Tax deficiencies (excess tax benefits) related to

stock compensation awards

722

0.02

(4,244)

(0.12)

1,666

0.05

(7,431)

(0.20) Non-GAAP net income

$ 277

$ 0.01

$ 4,606

$ 0.12

$ 350

$ 0.01

$ 22,486

$ 0.60

































Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:































GAAP diluted EPS

37,918,452

37,611,355

37,778,362

37,592,095 Non-GAAP diluted EPS3

38,762,786

37,611,355

38,743,727

37,592,095

______________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

2For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 23.29% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures.

3For the purposes of calculating Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38,762,786 and 38,743,727, respectively, were used, as the Company had non-GAAP net income in the period.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2022

2021

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 148,819

$ 134,834

$ 13,985

10.4 %

$ —

$ 13,985

10.4 % International

64,859

55,283

9,576

17.3 %

5,224

14,800

26.8 % Total

$ 213,678

$ 190,117

$ 23,561

12.4 %

$ 5,224

$ 28,785

15.1 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2022

2021

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 434,583

$ 383,306

$ 51,277

13.4 %

$ —

$ 51,277

13.4 % International

191,334

160,273

31,061

19.4 %

11,614

42,675

26.6 % Total

$ 625,917

$ 543,579

$ 82,338

15.1 %

$ 11,614

$ 93,952

17.3 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2022

2021

$

%

$

$

% Vascular

$ 123,361

$ 105,465

$ 17,896

17.0 %

$ 1,974

$ 19,870

18.8 % Neuro

90,317

84,652

5,665

6.7 %

3,250

8,915

10.5 % Total

$ 213,678

$ 190,117

$ 23,561

12.4 %

$ 5,224

$ 28,785

15.1 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2022

2021

$

%

$

$

% Vascular

$ 369,712

$ 295,314

$ 74,398

25.2 %

$ 4,733

$ 79,131

26.8 % Neuro

256,205

248,265

7,940

3.2 %

6,881

14,821

6.0 % Total

$ 625,917

$ 543,579

$ 82,338

15.1 %

$ 11,614

$ 93,952

17.3 %

______________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

