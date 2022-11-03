Tiger Pistol Named to Inc.'s Inaugural B2B List of The Best Firms to Help Your Company Succeed

Tiger Pistol is recognized among the best B2B companies in the world.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, has been selected by Inc. Business Media as an Inc. Power Partner. The inaugural Inc. Power Partner Awards vetted a global pool of B2B businesses with proven track records of elevating their clients' businesses. Out of more than 87,000 advertising firms operating today, less than 1% were included as Power Partner award winners.

Tiger Pistol Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tiger Pistol) (PRNewswire)

"This recognition validates our efforts to implement growth strategies that cultivate relationships for long-term client success and partnership satisfaction," said Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol. "Collaboration is the core tenet of our business, combining our powerful technology and our team expertise with the needs of our clients and their partner ecosystems."

According to the Inc. Power Partner website, "This new recognition program establishes a seal of approval for the companies – from SMBs to full-scale enterprises – that other companies rely on to level up. What the Inc. 5000 does for fast-growth businesses, Inc. Power Partners will do for B2B providers – validate and thereby bring recognition and opportunity to the partners that power businesses to reach new heights."

"As businesses focus on growing revenue through their partner channels, managing co-branded advertising at scale is a fundamental challenge," said Sarah Cucchiara, Vice President of Partner Strategy at Tiger Pistol. "By facilitating collaboration through technology, we enable brands to extend the reach of their national messages by way of their local partners. This collaboration enables local partners to capitalize on national efforts, drive revenue, and build brand advocacy at the partner level."

By leveraging AI and social listening technology, Inc was able to score companies on traditionally intangible traits such as commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that clients value but can rarely quantify. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of this process. To view the complete list, visit www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022 .

Learn more about the Tiger Pistol Collaborative Advertising Platform ™.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, and agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a Meta (formerly Facebook) Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 700,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

CONTACT: Christina Morello

Director, Marketing and Communications

christina.morello@tigerpistol.com

(330) 354-0899

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tiger Pistol