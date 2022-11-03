Vuzix Announces General Availability of M400C Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its Vuzix M400C™ smart glasses are now available for customer orders in the US, Canada, UK, EU and Japan. Vuzix M400C smart glasses list for $1299.99 and interested customers should contact the Company sales department directly.

Vuzix M400C smart glasses (PRNewswire)

Vuzix M400C smart glasses use the same proven form factor as the Company's flagship M400 smart glasses and come equipped with an autofocus HD camera capable of streaming 1080p video at 60 fps, crisp OLED display, noise canceling microphone, voice control, speaker, buttons and touchpad, all built to IP67 standards. The M400C also mounts to all M-Series mounting accessories. Unlike Vuzix M400™ smart glasses, the M400C is not a standalone computing device and is instead designed to function as a USB-C peripheral that can attach to a portable computer or smartphone supporting USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Vuzix M400C smart glasses offer multiple differentiators. For high security environments, the M400C causes no IT overhead as it ties directly into clients' already approved mobile ecosystem. It also facilitates device consolidation through control of phones, hand-held devices or other external equipment. The M400-C does not employ a separate battery as it is completely powered by the device it is tethered to, and at 68 grams, it weighs a small fraction of other comparable wearable devices that are on the market.

"The M400C is the ultimate peripheral," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "It works with dedicated technology or other devices, and many Android phones with USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode. The M400C represents the ideal replacement for external or hand-held monitors, cameras or other recording devices or 2-way audio devices. We are thrilled to add this product to our existing family of smart glasses solutions."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 259 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to M400C Smart Glasses and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation