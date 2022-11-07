Your Photos
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2022

Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Compared to October 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.7% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 11.1% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2022 reached a total of 5.4 million passengers, 29.9% above the levels reported in October 2019.

Compared to October 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.7% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 11.1%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was mainly driven by international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods October 1 through October 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary










October


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

2,478,834

2,603,962

3,231,109

24.1

30.3


28,262,695

22,937,125

32,203,025

40.4

13.9

Domestic Traffic

1,417,569

1,397,246

1,744,724

24.9

23.1


13,784,943

12,073,842

15,113,944

25.2

9.6

International Traffic

1,061,265

1,206,716

1,486,385

23.2

40.1


14,477,752

10,863,283

17,089,081

57.3

18.0

San Juan, Puerto Rico

658,632

753,623

731,835

(2.9)

11.1


7,730,812

7,929,015

8,446,828

6.5

9.3

Domestic Traffic

595,129

699,807

666,465

(4.8)

12.0


6,910,267

7,511,733

7,707,810

2.6

11.5

International Traffic

63,503

53,816

65,370

21.5

2.9


820,545

417,282

739,018

77.1

(9.9)

Colombia

1,037,040

1,137,858

1,459,510

28.3

40.7


9,844,591

8,058,232

13,507,777

67.6

37.2

Domestic Traffic

886,874

969,903

1,209,483

24.7

36.4


8,344,540

6,881,661

11,266,321

63.7

35.0

International Traffic

150,166

167,955

250,027

48.9

66.5


1,500,051

1,176,571

2,241,456

90.5

49.4

Total Traffic

4,174,506

4,495,443

5,422,454

20.6

29.9


45,838,098

38,924,372

54,157,630

39.1

18.1

Domestic Traffic

2,899,572

3,066,956

3,620,672

18.1

24.9


29,039,750

26,467,236

34,088,075

28.8

17.4

International Traffic

1,274,934

1,428,487

1,801,782

26.1

41.3


16,798,348

12,457,136

20,069,555

61.1

19.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic









October


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,417,569

1,397,246

1,744,724

24.9

23.1


13,784,943

12,073,842

15,113,944

25.2

9.6

CUN

Cancun

758,707

839,056

1,010,502

20.4

33.2


7,462,241

7,381,467

8,687,227

17.7

16.4

CZM

Cozumel

11,085

17,478

17,222

(1.5)

55.4


158,887

138,862

148,660

7.1

(6.4)

HUX

Huatulco

57,042

58,929

75,147

27.5

31.7


632,923

504,021

727,229

44.3

14.9

MID

Merida

220,763

181,392

279,649

54.2

26.7


2,104,421

1,455,833

2,225,002

52.8

5.7

MTT

Minatitlan

12,173

7,597

8,522

12.2

(30.0)


117,488

76,017

82,750

8.9

(29.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

96,280

74,937

102,977

37.4

7.0


836,528

619,962

876,949

41.5

4.8

TAP

Tapachula

30,110

36,346

41,408

13.9

37.5


299,979

325,602

395,622

21.5

31.9

VER

Veracruz

125,608

94,920

108,180

14.0

(13.9)


1,161,016

817,091

1,010,657

23.7

(13.0)

VSA

Villahermosa

105,801

86,591

101,117

16.8

(4.4)


1,011,460

754,987

959,848

27.1

(5.1)

International Traffic

1,061,265

1,206,716

1,486,385

23.2

40.1


14,477,752

10,863,283

17,089,081

57.3

18.0

CUN

Cancun

1,011,657

1,141,366

1,404,465

23.1

38.8


13,682,731

10,203,634

16,126,304

58.0

17.9

CZM

Cozumel

14,750

22,174

30,082

35.7

103.9


301,342

281,332

400,649

42.4

33.0

HUX

Huatulco

1,943

1,448

1,435

(0.9)

(26.1)


109,602

20,421

66,534

225.8

(39.3)

MID

Merida

14,529

16,147

23,892

48.0

64.4


171,793

153,079

216,651

41.5

26.1

MTT

Minatitlan

441

442

560

26.7

27.0


6,428

4,923

10,101

105.2

57.1

OAX

Oaxaca

10,137

11,378

15,917

39.9

57.0


119,286

94,240

157,121

66.7

31.7

TAP

Tapachula

637

2,541

760

(70.1)

19.3


10,932

12,659

11,544

(8.8)

5.6

VER

Veracruz

5,378

6,613

7,347

11.1

36.6


57,727

65,791

77,664

18.0

34.5

VSA

Villahermosa

1,793

4,607

1,927

(58.2)

7.5


17,911

27,204

22,513

(17.2)

25.7

Total Traffic

2,478,834

2,603,962

3,231,109

24.1

30.3


28,262,695

22,937,125

32,203,025

40.4

13.9

CUN

Cancun

1,770,364

1,980,422

2,414,967

21.9

36.4


21,144,972

17,585,101

24,813,531

41.1

17.3

CZM

Cozumel

25,835

39,652

47,304

19.3

83.1


460,229

420,194

549,309

30.7

19.4

HUX

Huatulco

58,985

60,377

76,582

26.8

29.8


742,525

524,442

793,763

51.4

6.9

MID

Merida

235,292

197,539

303,541

53.7

29.0


2,276,214

1,608,912

2,441,653

51.8

7.3

MTT

Minatitlan

12,614

8,039

9,082

13.0

(28.0)


123,916

80,940

92,851

14.7

(25.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

106,417

86,315

118,894

37.7

11.7


955,814

714,202

1,034,070

44.8

8.2

TAP

Tapachula

30,747

38,887

42,168

8.4

37.1


310,911

338,261

407,166

20.4

31.0

VER

Veracruz

130,986

101,533

115,527

13.8

(11.8)


1,218,743

882,882

1,088,321

23.3

(10.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

107,594

91,198

103,044

13.0

(4.2)


1,029,371

782,191

982,361

25.6

(4.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









October


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

658,632

753,623

731,835

(2.9)

11.1


7,730,812

7,929,015

8,446,828

6.5

9.3

Domestic Traffic

595,129

699,807

666,465

(4.8)

12.0


6,910,267

7,511,733

7,707,810

2.6

11.5

International Traffic

63,503

53,816

65,370

21.5

2.9


820,545

417,282

739,018

77.1

(9.9)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan












October


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



Year to date


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

886,874

969,903

1,209,483

24.7

36.4


8,344,540

6,881,661

11,266,321

63.7

35.0

MDE

Rionegro

637,699

700,970

889,951

27.0

39.6


6,047,231

4,794,845

8,340,340

73.9

37.9

EOH

Medellin

96,810

104,484

116,653

11.6

20.5


898,458

797,460

1,044,675

31.0

16.3

MTR

Monteria

89,871

109,635

142,732

30.2

58.8


824,442

842,385

1,299,393

54.3

57.6

APO

Carepa

21,434

22,696

22,575

(0.5)

5.3


184,821

175,877

222,202

26.3

20.2

UIB

Quibdo

33,932

28,764

35,823

24.5

5.6


313,104

239,780

308,067

28.5

(1.6)

CZU

Corozal

7,128

3,354

1,749

(47.9)

(75.5)


76,484

31,314

51,644

64.9

(32.5)

International Traffic

150,166

167,955

250,027

48.9

66.5


1,500,051

1,176,571

2,241,456

90.5

49.4

MDE

Rionegro

150,166

167,955

250,027

48.9

66.5


1,500,051

1,176,571

2,241,456

90.5

49.4

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Total Traffic

1,037,040

1,137,858

1,459,510

28.3

40.7


9,844,591

8,058,232

13,507,777

67.6

37.2

MDE

Rionegro

787,865

868,925

1,139,978

31.2

44.7


7,547,282

5,971,416

10,581,796

77.2

40.2

EOH

Medellin

96810

104,484

116,653

11.6

20.5


898,458

797,460

1,044,675

31.0

16.3

MTR

Monteria

89,871

109,635

142,732

30.2

58.8


824,442

842,385

1,299,393

54.3

57.6

APO

Carepa

21,434

22,696

22,575

(0.5)

5.3


184,821

175,877

222,202

26.3

20.2

UIB

Quibdo

33,932

28,764

35,823

24.5

5.6


313,104

239,780

308,067

28.5

(1.6)

CZU

Corozal

7,128

3,354

1,749

(47.9)

(75.5)


76,484

31,314

51,644

64.9

(32.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-october-2022-301670771.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

