Celebrate a Day of Health and Wellness and Family Fun in Houston with ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

Celebrate a Day of Health and Wellness and Family Fun in Houston with ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and the Hispanic Health Coalition will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Houston. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. Free Sesame Street in Communities resources will be distributed. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® (PRNewswire)

"This is a great event to promote healthy eating, fitness, and vaccination among Hispanic families. Families will have opportunity to participate in a Family Walk, learn ways to prepare healthier meals, and get vaccines," said Dr. Norma Olvera, President of the Hispanic Health Coalition.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide our CLINITEST® Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test to the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Houston," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "We also celebrate the 16th year of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Houston with the Hispanic Health Coalition as well all the efforts to support individuals and families have the best health possible."

In addition, the event will feature the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Free Health Screenings: Flu, COVID-19 vaccines and tests, and more

Fitness: Family Walk

Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education

Family fun: Live music, raffles and much more!

Science: Featuring the All of Us Research Program Featuring the

Where: Mason Park, 541 S. 75th St., Houston, TX 77023

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9 am- 2 pm

Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health