Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Announces New Resort Openings, Renovations, and a Reimagined Luxury French Sailing Yacht

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announced today a variety of new developments launching over the next year, including ski resort openings in the French Alps and Japan, a reimagined luxury French sailing yacht, and renovations in Punta Cana. The brand is also sharing details for a newly launched sale offering up to 45% off all-inclusive escapes, plus perks. Highlights include:

New This Winter: Three All-Inclusive Mountain Resorts

Club Med will debut three mountain resorts this winter, further establishing the brand as the leading ski operator with more than 20 mountain resorts throughout Canada, the Alps, and Asia. Club Med's all-inclusive ski experience includes ski lessons, lift tickets, unlimited food and beverages, Children's Clubs, apres-ski activities, entertainment and more. These new resorts lead the way for the brand's forthcoming all-inclusive mountain resort opening in Utah in 2025, marking its first resort in the U.S. in more than 20 years as well as the first-ever Exclusive Collection (5-Star) mountain resort in North America. Club Med's newest all-inclusive mountain resorts include:

Club Med Tignes (French Alps): Opening December 4, 2022 . Tignes Val Claret, one of the Alps' most popular ski destinations with one of the longest ski seasons, has been home to Club Med since 1958. Following a full resort renovation, the brand-new



Opening. Tignes Val Claret, one of the Alps' most popular ski destinations with one of the longest ski seasons, has been home to Club Med since 1958. Following a full resort renovation, the brand-new Club Med Tignes will reopen in the center of the liveliest part of town, making it a hotspot for winter sports and nightlife. The refreshed resort will feature 430 rooms, including 25 Exclusive Collection (5-star) suites, ski-in/ski-out access, two restaurants with international cuisine, a full-service spa and restorative salt wall, the largest indoor heated pool in the Alps, Children's Clubs with activities and lessons for kids, and a ski domain suitable for every level with activities like group ski lessons, snowboarding, and snowmobiling.

Club Med Val d'Isère (French Alps) : Opening December 17, 2022 . Club Med Val d'Isère is undergoing a complete transformation and will reopen as the brand's first



: Opening. Club Med Val d'Isère is undergoing a complete transformation and will reopen as the brand's first Exclusive Collection (5-star) mountain resort. As an Exclusive Collection property, Club Med Val d'Isère will provide guests with personalized services and enhanced experiences including a dedicated concierge service, an evening champagne service and 216 redesigned spacious and luxurious Deluxe and Suite rooms with balconies overlooking the mountain scenery. Located in the Tarentaise Valley at an altitude of 6,070 feet, this authentic village is home to an internationally recognized ski mecca with a rich sporting history. The resort will redefine mountain luxury with unlimited ski-in/ski-out access, elevated gourmet dining with new gastronomic experiences, immersive and engaging Children's Clubs, an indoor swimming pool, and wellness programming inclusive of a full-service spa and a variety of yoga experiences.

Club Med Kiroro Peak (Hokkaido, Japan): Opening December 15, 2022. Renowned for its generous snow cover and unspoiled natural environment, the coveted ski destination of Hokkaido will be home to Club Med's newest four-season mountain resort in Asia. The 400-room Club Med Kiroro will provide a one-of-a-kind snow resort experience, offering guests access to some of the best champagne powder snow in the world with long ski seasons and fresh ski tracks. This elevated Club Med mountain vacation will also include unlimited ski-in/ski-out access to an untouched ski domain with 23 slopes and activities like snowboarding lessons, group skiing, and snowshoe hikes. Indoors, guests can enjoy a dedicated kid's zone with highly customized Children's Clubs, a gallery showcasing works from local artists, and culinary delights combining authentic French savoir-faire with Japanese gastronomy.

Setting Sail December 2022: The Refreshed Club Med 2 Luxury French Sailing Yacht

After a multimillion-dollar refresh, the legendary French sailing yacht Club Med 2 will set sail once again in December 2022. Due to Club Med 2's modest size, guests can explore some of the most exclusive locations around the world, like Portofino, Nice, and Tobago Cay, with up to 21-day journeys that allow for authentic destination-focused immersive experiences.

As part of Club Med's Exclusive Collection portfolio, this five-masted yacht will feature all-new teak decks, and mahogany rails along with outward facing cabins for an added touch of luxury. Restaurants, lounges, and guest corridors will also feature new furniture and décor designed to reflect the vibrancy of the Mediterranean Sea.

Aligned with Club Med's all-inclusive concept, Club Med 2 will cater to families, groups, and couples with an exciting lineup of activities including two sea water pools, live entertainment, watersports like windsurfing and paddleboarding, and new experiences like Wing Surfing and the Hobie Eclipse Mirage (a stand-up paddleboard with a steering handlebar!) Plus, while kids enjoy time at dedicated Children's programs available in the summer and throughout the holiday season, parents will find relaxation at the luxury Club Med Spa by Sothys, a new sundeck yoga experience, or indulgence at main restaurant Le Monte-Carlo, with new seasonal menus curated by Ferrandi inspired by the international cuisines found from port to port.

Beginning winter 2023, Club Med 2 will offer a new all-inclusive Caribbean Beach Club day trip featuring beach activities, water sports, live music, and beachside lunch topped with free-flowing champagne and refreshments. The excursion will travel to Isla Catalina, Mayreau, and Prickly Pear Island.

In 2023, Club Med Punta Cana to Welcome New Builds and Renovations

Supporting Punta Cana for over 40 years, having built the region's first resort in 1978 and later spearheading the development of the Punta Cana International Airport, Club Med has announced renovations and additions to the brand's beloved Club Med Punta Cana resort. In summer 2023, the resort will see:

A New Destination Wedding Venue: Opening July 2023 . As demand for destination weddings continues to flourish, Grupo Bisutti , Brazil -based wedding planner professionals that specialize in destination weddings. The new wedding facility, Grupo Bisutti venues at Brazilian Club Med properties including Club Med Lake Paradise and Club Med Trancoso, Grupo Bisutti will curate the venue's culinary menus, entertainment, and décor. The hybrid venue can also be used for a variety of events from corporate meetings to special gatherings, and the guests can enjoy all-inclusive access to the resort's daily culinary offerings, land and water sports, and upscale accommodations, including an



Opening. As demand for destination weddings continues to flourish, Club Med Punta Cana will welcome a new on-site wedding venue in partnership with the renowned-based wedding planner professionals that specialize in destination weddings. The new wedding facility, Grupo Bisutti Club Med Punta Cana , will sit alongside the resort's oceanfront fully integrated in its surroundings, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Caribbean Sea and lush palm trees seen at every angle. The facility can host up to 250 guests and can be divided into three separate spaces, all with access to a 3,982 sq-ft covered outdoor terrace ideal for tropical cocktail hours, receptions, and ceremonies. Also included will be guest bathrooms, a large banquet kitchen, and a bridal suite. Following the success ofvenues at Brazilian Club Med properties including Club Med Lake Paradise and Club Med Trancoso,will curate the venue's culinary menus, entertainment, and décor. The hybrid venue can also be used for a variety of events from corporate meetings to special gatherings, and the guests can enjoy all-inclusive access to the resort's daily culinary offerings, land and water sports, and upscale accommodations, including an Exclusive Collection (5-star) space featuring 32 luxury suites.

Full Renovations of Family Accommodations + Restaurant: Beginning July 2023, Club Med Punta Cana will welcome 90 newly renovated two-bedroom family rooms equipped with balconies and upgraded contemporary furniture and décor reflecting the Caribbean's tropical elements. Club Med Punta Cana is the ultimate family destination where adults will enjoy the adults-only Zen Oasis area for true relaxation, and then with the kids, unlimited land and water sports (i.e., sailing, kite surfing, and archery), acrobatic activities at the Circus School by Club Med, and family activities part of the Club Med Amazing Family program. Also reopening is the resort's main restaurant Hispaniola, which will be completely transformed into a Caribbean Beach Bistro with oceanfront views. The restaurant will offer a selection of creative single-plated dishes with local and international flavors to cater to all palates.

Exclusive Sale Offering Travelers Up to 45% Off All-Inclusive Stays

Travelers looking to book last-minute fall vacations or upcoming winter, spring, and summer escapes can enjoy up to 45% off, plus perks, at Club Med's top resorts throughout Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

The Calling Beach Wanderers sale is open for bookings now through January 10, 2023 with select travel dates from November 26, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Additional perks include free stays for kids under 4, no single room supplement, and additional savings of 10% when bundling with air – plus transfers. Explore fan-favorite resorts like Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med's only Exclusive Collection (5 Star) resort in North America; recently reopened Club Med Columbus, a secluded Bahamian paradise; and Club Med Québec, Club Med's newest four-season mountain resort offering a different kind of beach escape – rather, a unique waterfront experience on the St. Lawrence River designed to discover Quebec's natural wonders.

Other participating Club Med resorts include Club Med Cancún (Mexico), Club Med Ixtapa Pacific (Mexico), Club Med Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Club Med Turkoise (Turks and Caicos), Club Med La Caravelle (Guadeloupe, French Caribbean), and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek (Martinique, French Caribbean).

For full details on the Calling Beach Wanderers sale, please visit https://www.clubmed.us/o/best-all-inclusive-vacation-deals.

