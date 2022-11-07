Cordis promotes Alan Tsai as GM Greater China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 1, 2022, Mr. Alan Tsai is promoted to the role of General Manager of Cordis Greater China. He will head the leadership team responsible for strategic planning, business operation and team development for Greater China, the fastest growing area in Asia Pacific. Based in Shanghai, he will report directly to Bryan Loo, President of Cordis Asia Pacific.

Mr Tsai has more than 15 years of sales and management experience in the field of medical devices, and has achieved significant advancements in business development thanks to his extensive experience, superior industry insight and extraordinary leadership. In 2014, Alan Tsai joined Cordis as Marketing Director. Previously, he was responsible for marketing and sales across different positions in Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and also served as marketing manager for Asia Pacific. From 2018 to 2020, while responsible for marketing for the entire Cordis portfolio, he also oversaw the patient rehabilitation business (acquired from Medtronic) and achieved excellent business performance. Since July 2020, as head of Cordis' peripheral vascular unit, he has led the team to achieve double-digit growth annually.

During the past decade, Mr. Alan Tsai has also been deeply involved in Cordis' acquisition and restructuring projects. As a key member of the integration team, he ensured the smooth handover and swift integration of the businesses, thus laying a sound foundation for future performance. Alan is well-known and respected in the industry for his excellent judgment and implementation in the field of medical device, as well as for his unique industry insight on the vascular intervention area.

"I am pleased that Alan is promoted as GM for Greater China. He has leveraged his extensive living and working experience in the United States (as well as countries across the Asia-Pacific region) to help the vast expansion of Cordis Greater China. He has made remarkable achievements in managing the team and accelerating continuous business grwoth. In the future, I am confident that he will lead the Cordis Greater China team to enhance their research and innovation, open up a new era, and provide Chinese doctors and patients with a healthy and enjoyable new life under his excellent leadership." said Bryan Loo, President of Cordis Asia Pacific.

Alan Tsai, GM of Cordis Greater China, said, "I am more than honored to be a member of our innovative Cordis team. Adhereing to our spectacular brand value, I will lead the team of Cordis Greater China to enhance our existing product portfolio and accelerate localization in China. Meanwhile, I will develop and enhance our local team, continue to bring innovative and efficient medical solutions in the field of vascular intervention to China, provide enhanced healthcare services for Chinese doctors and patients, and explore the new era for interventional procedures."

Mr. Alan Tsai graduated from Taipei University in Taiwan with a bachelor's degree. He received his Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University in 2007.

