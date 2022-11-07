Peace Out Skincare Receives a $20 Million Investment from 5th Century Partners

The brand's first outside investment will fund marketing and operations as well as talent recruitment

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peace Out Skincare —known for being the first "skinclusive" acne lifestyle brand and bringing the first OTC-approved Acne Dot to market—announces a $20 million growth investment from 5th Century Partners , a purpose-driven private investment firm committed to driving economic and social impact. This investment will help fund the innovative skincare brand's ambitions as it continues to expand domestically and internationally, rolls out new products, ramps up operations and marketing spend, and makes key hires. This marks Peace Out Skincare's first outside investment.

In five short years, Founder and CEO Enrico Frezza has established Peace Out as a leading skincare brand making fun and effective solutions for every skin type. Peace Out launched with the first and only OTC-approved acne dot and, through its success, Peace Out quickly became the top acne brand at Sephora. To date, more than 50,000,000 acne dots have been sold.

Frezza has continued to innovate, leading Peace Out's growth from a disruptive acne brand to a multi-generational skincare brand powered by first-to-market patches and strips that address skincare concerns such as dark spots, wrinkles and pores. These innovative solutions also include serums, cleansers and its best-selling encapsulated retinol eye and face sticks for preventive aging, in addition to everyday essential products designed for daily use. The brand now offers 12 skincare products, two of which are patented and five others which are patent pending. Just this year, Peace Out became a fully clean brand and launched on Amazon.com to continue to expand distribution.

"We are so excited to partner with 5th Century Partners which shares our social values and core ethos to help us realize Peace Out's bright future," said Enrico Frezza, Founder and CEO of Peace Out Skincare. "This investment will enable us to expand Peace Out domestically and globally, while significantly growing our product offering. Additionally, we will drive stronger marketing and engagement campaigns while providing clean, fun and effective easy-to-use skincare solutions to our customers. We are looking forward to 5th Century Partners' ongoing insight and support as we continue to champion skinclusive skincare around the world."

"Our collaboration with Peace Out is driven by our shared passion to create positive impact for communities as well as Peace Out's emphasis on inclusion, which aligns with 5th Century Partners' belief that diversity is a core tenant of financial success," said Catie Bennett, Managing Director at 5th Century Partners. "Peace Out is a rapidly growing business that delivers superior products, and we look forward to partnering with the team to expand on the incredible momentum they have built over the last five years."

About Peace Out

Peace Out was founded by Enrico Frezza who tried everything to remedy skin imperfections and the personal struggles they caused. Frustrated with breakouts and products that did not offer relief promised, he set out to create solutions that truly worked. Peace Out Skincare products are effective, easy one-step solutions that combine active ingredients with innovative technology so you can stop thinking about your skin and just be you. Peace Out Skincare is sold in Sephora locations around the world including Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand as well as on PeaceOutSkincare.com , Sephora.com , and Amazon.com .

About 5th Century Partners

5th Century Partners is a purpose-driven private investment firm that believes financial success drives economic and social advancement. The firm partners with founders and operators of growing middle market companies that share its commitment to transform the future of business. 5th Century Partners works alongside its portfolio companies to maximize their potential, which the firm believes in turn can lead to outsized impact for diverse stakeholders.

