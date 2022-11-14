EDMO Distributors signs distribution agreement with PWI Engineering

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, announces a signed distribution agreement with PWI Engineering. EDMO Distributors will now be providing PWI Engineering cockpit light LED upgrade systems.

PWI LED Lighting is a direct replacement upgrade from incandescent lighting.

PWI LED Replacement Reading Lights bring ingenuity to the table with direct drop-in replacements designed to fit into the existing light fixtures. These LED lights fit where the incandescent bulb used to go, without any changes needed to the existing lighting fixture. Each reading light features LEDs that provide up to 33K hours of life, are cool to the touch when operating, provide better directional lighting, and deliver a more aesthetically pleasing light compared to incandescent bulbs. PWI Reading Lights are PMA Certified #PQ4159CE.

PWI has also designed LED bulb upgrades to exterior ice lights and interior cabin reading lights with a standard direct configuration and a right-angle LED bulb that directs light at a 90° angle from the socket base.

For more information about the PWI LED lights, please visit edmo.com/news/PWI-LED-Lighting.

About EDMO Distributors

Over the course of 50 years, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best service and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. With headquarters in Spokane, WA and a warehouse in Nashville, TN, EDMO maintains a stringent quality management system and is an ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B certified company. Visit edmo.com for more information.

About PWI Engineering

Founded in 1963, PWI, Inc. has been serving a wide variety of industries including Aircraft, Agricultural, Automotive, Motorcycle, Military, and many more, all around the world. With over 50 years of manufacturing experience, PWI maintains a highly-skilled engineering staff for support and maintaining state-of-the-art technology. Their high degree of business integrity and commitment to their customers allow them to both develop and maintain a good working partnership with current and future customers. For more information, visit pwi-e.com.

