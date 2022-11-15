Carbon Announces All-New Damping Elastomers at Formnext

EPU 43 and EPU 45 further expand Carbon's idea-to-production platform and offer new opportunities for breakthrough products in impact protection
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORMNEXT -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, today announced two all-new damping elastomers, EPU 43 and EPU 45. The elastomers add to Carbon's already impressive portfolio of materials as part of its idea-to-production platform. They offer new opportunities for breakthrough products in impact protection such as padding, gloves, and helmets.
- Damping performance: EPU 45 is a strain-rate-sensitive material that stiffens to absorb energy at higher impact rates, enabling the design of highly breathable lattice geometries tuned for comfort at low-impact speeds and energy absorption at high-impact speeds. EPU 43 offers moderate stiffness, good damping, and excellent durability through flexing cycles in a variety of temperature and humidity environments.
- Durability and comfort: EPU 45 has the toughness and recovery needed to survive repeated, high-energy impacts in a variety of environments. EPU 43 has moderate stiffness that enables softer and more conforming lattice structures.
- Production Throughput: EPU 45 has the highest green strength of Carbon's elastomers, allowing the widest range of part shapes and lattice geometries to be printed with a high yield. EPU 43 prints with moderate green strength, allowing for a broad set of production shapes with high yield.
- Proven-in-production: Products utilizing EPU 45 will be on the market soon and EPU 43 has been proven with well-known products like Hard Head Veterans and the CCM Hockey helmet.
Carbon and Henkel also made a joint announcement today on the expansion of their strategic partnership to offer new resins for Carbon's idea-to-production platform.
