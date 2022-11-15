G-Form Launches First Softball/FastPitch Protective Gear for Women Partnering with Sierra Romero, Four Time All-American Player

Shockwave Elbow Guard, Batting Gloves and Heist Sliding Shorts, Using Proprietary SmartFlex Technology, Debut November 15

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form ® , a leading technology-driven sports protection brand, today introduced its first protective equipment for women in the softball, fastpitch category. Partnering with professional and four time All American Sierra Romero , G-Form's line includes the Shockwave Elbow Guard, Shockwave Batting Gloves, and Heist Sliding Shorts, specifically engineered to fit the female physique. The new products, priced between $44.99 to $89.99 in youth and adult sizes, are available November 15 on www.G-Form.com and in sporting goods retailers.

"We are incredibly proud to join forces with Sierra, one of the very best to ever play the game," said Steven David, G-Form's vice president of global marketing. "Sierra will be the face of our softball category and work directly with our team to develop future products; we could not think of a better athlete that has more talent and passion for the sport – truly next level. With baseball at the core of our business, the time was right to enter the softball/fastpitch category and to provide protective products that enable athletes to be their very best."

The Shockwave Elbow Guard, worn by Sierra Romero, (Adult $49.99 and Youth $44.99) uses G-Form's proprietary SmartFlex ® , padding providing form-fitting and lightweight protection that is flexible and durable. The optimized pad design is for the larger diameter softball specific impact zones, while the foam layer provides enhanced comfort. The ambidextrous, adjustable straps make for a versatile fit and it is machine washable.

In addition, the softball line includes the Shockwave Batting Gloves (Adult $54.99 and Youth $44.99) use SmartFlex lightweight pads and are sized to fit the female hand. The Advanced Pure-Touch natural leather palm has a superior grip and feel critical for players, while the adjustable elastic enclosure serves as a second skin fit. The soft flexible padding gives the user full mobility and maximum protection.

The Heist Sliding Shorts (Adult $89.99), designed for a female silhouette, have body-mapping form-fitting SmartFlex pads to protect the upper thigh from impact. The low-profile cushioned abrasion panel provides additional thigh protection in key areas and is machine washable.

Romero is a professional softball player in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League and has played on teams in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) softball league where she played for the USSSA Pride. She previously played for the University of Michigan and Team USA. She is a 4x All American, 2016 Player of the Year, 2015 espnW Softball Player of the Year, 3x Big 10 Player of the Year, NCAA record holder in grand slams, NCAA record holder in career runs, and drafted No. 2 overall by the USSSA Pride.

"I am beyond excited to join the G-Form family and to bring this amazing product to fastpitch players all over the world," says Romero. "The shockwave elbow guard is the most sleek, comfortable and adjustable guard in which I have ever competed. Now it's specifically made for fastpitch athletes, because we've earned it!"

