SK Signet to Create up to 183 Jobs for EV Fast Charger Manufacturing Facility in Plano, Texas

Facility expected to provide the first U.S.-made ultra-fast chargers above 350kW

By 2023, facility will produce more than 10,000 EV fast chargers per year

Fast chargers made at the facility will support build-out of U.S. infrastructure for growing EV market

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced plans today to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas.

SK Signet plans to redevelop an existing building in Plano, Texas, as its first U.S. manufacturing facility for electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers. The image above is a rendering of the expected exterior design. (PRNewswire)

With this facility, SK Signet will produce a range of fast-charging solutions, including providing the first U.S.-manufactured ultra-fast chargers and power cabinets that offer more than 350kW of power. The facility, covering 136,200 square feet, is expected to be operating at full capacity by July 2023, producing more than 10,000 fast chargers per year. SK Signet plans to create up to 183 jobs at the site by 2026.

The manufacturing facility is SK Signet's first in the U.S. and will align with the goals of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, boosting domestic manufacturing of secure, interoperable EV chargers and supporting the growth of a nationwide EV charging infrastructure.

"We are very excited to welcome SK Signet Manufacturing Texas to Plano," said Mayor of Plano, John Muns. "The company's innovative technology is a perfect fit for our business community. We are proud to continue attracting world-class companies to our city that impact the marketplace."

"For the transition from traditional combustion engines to battery-powered vehicles to be successful, access to reliable and efficient EV charging is a necessity," said Jung Ho Shin, Chief Executive Officer, SK Signet. "Our new Texas facility will provide top-tier fast charging solutions that are adaptable to a wide range of vehicle types, helping EVs become a reality for more Americans."

SK Signet, based in South Korea, already has supplied more than 2,500 fast chargers for the U.S. In addition to manufacturing EV chargers, SK Signet's Texas facility will house cutting-edge research & development, manufacture power modules and conduct charger testing with automakers. The company plans to work closely with state and local officials to recruit and train workers.

"SK Signet is proud to be making this investment and preparing to open its first EV charger manufacturing facility in the U.S.," said Seung-June (SJ) Oh, President, SK Signet America. "We are grateful to the partnerships with federal, state and local officials, particularly those representing the City of Plano, Texas, who have supported and guided our expansion into the U.S. market."

Building A Better EV Charger

SK Signet's ultra-fast chargers are compatible with a majority of the EVs in the market today and were the first fast chargers (350kW) to be UL certified. As part of the U.S. manufacturing facility, SK Signet will also produce its own proprietary power module, allowing its customers to easily customize the size and power of their chargers. This enables advanced charging technologies, such as Active Power Sharing, that can deliver more efficient charging across a broad range of EVs, which provides EV owners a faster, more flexible, and more reliable charging experience.

SK's Commitment to Sustainable Solutions

This investment is another realization of SK Group's mission to invest in, and expand, U.S. businesses that have a positive environmental impact. SK Group companies have pledged to cut more than 200 million tons of carbon emissions by 2030 in an effort to lead greater corporate sustainability practices.

Within the EV space, SK companies have made significant investments to support the growth of EVs in the U.S. SK On, a leading EV battery manufacturer, has made a $2.6 billion investment in Georgia for two battery manufacturing facilities. Earlier this year, SK E&S acquired EverCharge, a California-based provider of EV charging solutions, and SK Inc. and SK Energy acquired the management rights of Atom Power, a North Carolina company that's developed advanced energy delivery systems including EV charging.

About SK Signet

SK Signet is a global leader in smart, convenient charging solutions for all types of electric vehicles. The company holds 19 patents globally in EV charging technology. SK Signet is majority owned by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group. Based in Seoul, SK Group is South Korea's second-largest conglomerate with companies that are global leaders in semiconductors, energy, and life sciences. For more information, visit sksignet.com.

About SK Group

SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in semiconductors, sustainable energy, telecommunications and life sciences. Based in Seoul, SK invests in building businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the use of renewable energy. For more information, visit sk.com.

SK companies combined have $139 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK companies are investing billions of dollars in expanding their U.S. presence with business operations or partnerships in hydrogen energy and fuel cells, EV battery manufacturing and technology, energy storage solutions, pharmaceutical manufacturing and development, semiconductors, and advanced materials. For more information, visit sk.com.

Renderings of the EV chargers that SK Signet plans to manufacture at the Plano, TX facility. (PRNewswire)

Renderings of the EV chargers that SK Signet plans to manufacture at the Plano, TX facility. (PRNewswire)

SK Group is South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate with major operating companies in semiconductors, telecommunications, energy and life sciences. (PRNewsfoto/SK Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SK Group