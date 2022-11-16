Canon U.S.A., Inc. Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Employers for Veterans in 2022

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Employers for Veterans in 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that Forbes has recognized Canon as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022. Forbes and Statista Inc. announced Canon's inclusion in this prestigious ranking of companies this month. The list is now live on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022 based on independent surveys of roughly 7,000 U.S. veterans working part-time or full-time for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Furthermore, participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements related to general topics regarding their own employer, for example: atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace, diversity, and a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace.

"Canon is honored to be recognized as one of our country's best employers for veterans," N. Scott Millar, senior vice president & general manager, corporate human resources, audit, ethics & business consultation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., and senior vice president, human resources, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "We are proud to support our veterans, as well as their families, and we would like to thank Forbes and Statista for this outstanding accolade."

According to Statista, the title America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022 serves to reinforce Canon's reputation as a company that provides excellent employment opportunities for U.S veterans. Dan Schultz is a U.S. veteran, and has now been part of the Canon team for nearly 20 years.

"I joined the military for the opportunities to obtain a world-class education, serve my country, lead like-minded people, and gain exposure to people, places, and cultures throughout the world," said Dan Schultz, senior logistics director, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "In the military, and in business, mission and objective accomplishments are always at the forefront. Pursuing the harder right, rather than the easier compromise, is a trait I developed in the military and it has continued to serve me well throughout my career at Canon."

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

