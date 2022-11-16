Código 1530 and Playboy Spirits Launch a Second Edition of Rare Hare Añejo Conejo

AMATITÁN, Mexico, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Código 1530 tequila is releasing another limited edition Añejo with the iconic lifestyle brand, Playboy. This second edition of Código 1530 Rare Hare Añejo Conejo embodies the elegance and sophistication of both Código 1530 and Playboy. As a tribute to the first issue of Playboy magazine in 1953, only 1,953 bottles of this Código 1530 limited-edition release will be produced. This extremely rare second edition is part of a collaboration with Rare Hare.

Rare Hare Añejo Conejo is first aged in French White Oak Cabernet wine barrels for 18 months, then finished in French Cognac casks for an additional six months; another innovative double-barrel release from Código 1530. Tasting notes include a distinct bouquet of woody caramel and French vanilla, as well as smooth lingering flavors of light floral honey, roasted pecans, and stone fruit notes. Each bottle is individually numbered, comes in an antiqued wooden box handcrafted in Mexico, and includes two stemmed Riedel tequila tasting glasses. This Rare Hare Añejo Conejo is bottled in a black crystal bottle with an etched logo and label.

"The first collaboration between Código 1530 and Playboy was so well-received that we wanted to create another collaboration," said Ron Snyder, CEO of Código 1530. "The second edition of Rare Hare Añejo Conejo features double-barrel finishing, using both Cognac casks and French white oak cabernet wine barrels. The Cognac finish adds balance and depth with hints of cumin and dried plum to the Añejo profile."

"After the success of our first Rare Hare Añejo Conejo offering, we are excited to release our second edition of this very special tequila," said Jared Dougherty, Playboy President of Strategic Partnerships. "This edition of Rare Hare Añejo Conejo comes on the heels of additional ultra-premium product launches from Rare Hare and Playboy Spirits."

The first collaboration between Código 1530 and Playboy Spirits was an añejo tequila finished in a Spanish Sherry barrel, producing more of a sweet dark cherry finish. This second edition, finished in a French Cognac cask, provides more complex spice notes with hints of leather and plum. Bottled at 88 Proof (44% Alc./Volume), Rare Hare Añejo Conejo will retail for $990.00 and will be available for purchase at www.codigo1530.com, www.rareharespirits.com, www.playboy.com and at select purveyors of fine spirits for a limited time.

About Código 1530

Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand born from a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico's most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530's tequila and mezcal offerings have been perfected using time-honored customs without ever veering from the historic traditions of including no added chemicals, flavorings, or sweeteners. Passionately produced in Amatitán, Jalisco, MX the rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in the world's finest French Oak Cabernet wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley region. Código 1530 is available in all 50 states, and in over 30 countries world-wide. Learn more at www.codigo1530.com

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group's mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

About Rare Hare & Playboy Spirits

For the last seven decades, Playboy and its iconic rabbit logo have been synonymous with breaking barriers and challenging the status quo with sophisticated and thoughtful content presented through the lens of fun, pleasure, and freedom. Spirits, an obvious component in that equation, wasn't part of the mix — until now. PLBY Group, Inc., owner of Playboy, has partnered with Spirits Investment Partners (SIP) to create Playboy Spirits. Under the Rare Hare brand, the joint venture offers a portfolio of Playboy-branded ultra-premium spirits to select markets around the world beginning with the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific.

