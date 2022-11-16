WELCOME THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH TOP DEALS ON LG HOME APPLIANCES

And Save an Additional 10% On Eligible Appliance Packages of Three or More Items

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Black Friday promotions are back with huge savings on top-rated home appliances just in time to ring in the holiday season. LG Electronics USA is offering incredible deals on appliance packages from the kitchen to the laundry room.

Consumers now have the chance to save big this holiday season and upgrade their homes with the latest innovative appliances from LG. Shoppers can get a digital or physical Visa® Prepaid Card1 from participating retailers in the amount of 10 percent of the pre-tax purchase price when they bundle three or more eligible LG branded kitchen, floor care and air care products in a single purchase from a participating retailer starting November 2, 2022, through January 4, 2023.2

LG is also offering added savings on the LG STUDIO line. From now until December 31, shoppers who purchase two or more LG STUDIO appliances can qualify for a rebate of up to $1,500.3

Get Ready for Holiday Entertaining with Savings on LG Kitchen Appliances

Shoppers can prepare for the holiday cooking and entertaining season by upgrading their kitchens with LG's innovative, smart kitchen appliances, including ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

Save up to $900 off of MSRP on the new LG Counter-Depth Max™ Refrigerator – the largest counter depth refrigerator on the market with 27 cu. ft. of interior capacity (LRFOC2606S; LRFGC2706S; LRFLC2706S). LG InstaView® refrigerators with Craft Ice™ are the perfect solution for entertaining in style, with spherical ice that elevates any drink. Available in different configurations and finishes, shoppers can choose their favorite – like the largest capacity French Door refrigerator on the market (LRMVS3006D; LRMVS3006S).4 For even more refrigerator savings, you can now get $200 to fill your new fridge after purchasing an eligible LG refrigerator from participating retailers.5 Plus, take advantage of the Buy 1 Get 1 offer when you bundle any eligible LG refrigerator and LG compact refrigerator or LG freezer in a single purchase.6

When it comes to holiday cooking, take things up a notch with LG's InstaView Slide-In Range and enjoy features like LG ProBake Convection and Air Fry for $1,299 (a savings of $700 off of MSRP). For those looking for next-level cleaning, the new Smart Top Control Dishwasher with one hour wash & dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam®, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ is now $200 off of MSRP.

Save on America's Top-Rated Washers and Dryers

Consumers can bring home unbeatable savings on ENERGY STAR® certified LG washers including top-load and front-load models with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features, and steam washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to virtually eliminate allergens.

WM6700HBA ; DLEX6700B ; DLGX6701B ), designed to help consumers take back their day with steam refresh, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi enabled access for laundry on the go, with a savings of $550 on each unit, giving you a combined savings of $1,100 off of MSRP on the pair. Score the new LG Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Pair (), designed to help consumers take back their day with steam refresh, built-in intelligence and Wi-Fi enabled access for laundry on the go, with a savings ofon each unit, giving you a combined savings ofoff of MSRP on the pair.

Candy Apple Red and Nature Green (WKGX201HGA; WKEX200HGA; WKGX201HRA; WKEX200HRA), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single-unit design in both electric and gas dryers. Revolutionize your laundry game with LG's vertical laundry solution, LG Wash Tower™ now available in festive holiday colors includingand Nature Green (), featuring a full-size dryer above a washer in a sleek single-unit design in both electric and gas dryers.

Get Your Home Ready for Guests with LG Vacuums

Tackle post-party cleaning with LG's line of powerful CordZero™ vacuums. Clean more and empty less with the CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum for as low as $399 (a savings of $200 off the $599 MSRP). Enjoy cleaning with superior suction and longer usage with two quick-release rechargeable batteries that offer an uninterrupted performance, while the Kompressor™ technology compresses dirt and debris to more than double7 the bin capacity. Level the clean-up experience with auto-empty on the CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, the first stick vacuum that charges, stores tools and automatically empties the dust bin- all in one sleek docking station for only $799, saving you $200 off the MSRP.

The above promotions may or may not be able to be combined with one another. For more details and to shop all of LG's 2022 Black Friday savings, visit https://appliances.lg-promos.com/abs1121/en-US.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

