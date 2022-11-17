Interactive Plush My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ and My Pal Violet Smarty Paws™ from LeapFrog® Available Now

Give the Gift of Lovable Learning

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative educational toys for children, today announced the availability My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™, a Toy of the Year Award Finalist in the Plush category, and My Pal Violet Smarty Paws™. These lovable puppies are cuddly, caring and customizable, with the ability to personalize them while still in the box, making them perfect for gift giving.

LeapFrog® My Pal Violet Smarty Paws™ (PRNewswire)

"Scout and Violet have always been beloved, and our new versions of these plush pals are packed with fun, including an innovative touch-sensitive technology that will create a magical experience for little ones," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company.

My Pal Scout Smarty Paws and My Pal Violet Smarty Paws make the perfect friends for little ones. Touch-sensitive front paws feature sensors that begin silly reactions, music, games and mindfulness exercises when little ones hold both paws and stops when they let go to introduce cause and effect. Scout and Violet's paws can help create magical moments for kids and caregivers when they hold hands with each other and the toy adding an interactive experience everyone will love. Personalize the play and learning across more than 15 activities by programming Scout and Violet with the child's name, favorite food, color and animal. Scout and Violet will introduce children to first words, counting, and feelings and emotions. They'll even teach a child how to spell their own name! Their ears and back paws also have little surprises. Press their ears to play 40+ songs, lullabies, and melodies, or to explore games and activities. The right back paw button activates nighttime mode that plays soft lullabies for 5, 10 or 15 minutes to help soothe little ones to sleep.

My Pal Scout Smarty Paws and My Pal Violet Smarty Paws are available now at major retailers nationwide. They are recommended for ages 6+ months and retail for $24.99 each. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

LeapFrog® My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ (PRNewswire)

LeapFrog® My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LeapFrog