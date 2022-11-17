InventHelp Inventor Develops a Multi-Purpose Ladder Accessory (DTI 119)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented the LADDER BUDDY out of necessity while working with siding to not damage the siding being put up and enhanced safety to prevent falls.", said an inventor from Berkley, Mich.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention prevents damage to drywall, siding, wood, etc. eliminating the need for repairs, refinishing, etc., sparing an individual the time, effort, and cost associated with repairing surfaces. It ensures tools and supplies are readily available and easily accessible at the top of the ladder, eliminating the need to climb up and down the ladder. The accessory provides stability against the wall reducing the risk of falling, which prevents injuries and fatalities. It enhances safety, convenience and maneuverability while being easy to install and cost effective. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DTI-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp