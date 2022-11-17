Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative: Fiera Capital Sets Initial Net Zero Targets

Fiera Capital's initial targets for the proportion of assets to be managed in line with achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 have been approved

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce that its proposed initial carbon reduction and engagement targets have been approved by the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (the "Initiative"). As of November 9, 2022, a total of 169 asset managers have set initial targets, bringing the total assets now committed to be managed in line with achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner to US$ 21.8 trillion.

The international Initiative aims to compel the asset management industry to play a more active role in battling climate change. Fiera Capital joined the initiative in 2021 as part of its commitment to further reinforce its sustainable investing approach.

Fiera Capital's initial commitment represents, as of March 31, 2022, a total of US$ 9.8 billion or approximately 7% of its assets under management. As Fiera Capital offers customized multi-asset solutions across both public and private market asset classes, the efforts have been focused on finding the most appropriate approaches for each asset class the Company initially intended to commit.

This target is a starting point that will be periodically reviewed, with the intention of adding more strategies and significantly increasing the Company's commitment as methodologies further develop to cover more asset classes and data becomes more accessible. To track its alignment, Fiera Capital plans to leverage the decarbonization and engagement targets approach of the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative Net Zero Investment Framework, developed by a global group of investors which explored how investors could align their portfolios with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"We are proud of our investment teams who made this first pledge and committed to transition their portfolios in support of the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. The approval of our initial targets marks the beginning of our journey towards a net-zero future, and we are actively looking to raise the scale of our ambition by continuing to increase our participation in this important initiative," said Vincent Beaulieu, Head of Sustainable Investing, Fiera Capital.

"As a responsible asset manager, we believe we have an integral role to play in collaborating with our peers and contributing to greater socially responsible and environmental outcomes. We see our commitment to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative as one of the ways we can efficiently allocate our capital to foster sustainable prosperity within our communities and participate in the global effort to tackle climate change," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Capital.

