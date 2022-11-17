Two Aerotek Executive Leaders Named to Staffing Industry Analyst's Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List

Annual SIA list recognizes female leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, construction, logistics and aviation, announced today that two of their female executives, Stacey Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, and Sara Staggs, Vice President of Strategic Operations, have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list. In its eighth year, the annual Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list spotlights women for their outstanding efforts and achievements in elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem.

"We are proud to see Stacey and Sara recognized for their achievements; both of these women play pivotal roles in the growth and strategic direction for Aerotek," said Tom Kelly, President at Aerotek." "They continue to be effective and influential leaders inside and outside of our company."

As chief financial officer, Stacey Jenkins leads the financial performance as well as the strategic and digital transformation of Aerotek. Over the last 24 years, she has consistently partnered with field leaders to strategize solutions for the company and its customers that are flexible, creative and innovative. Responsible for balancing Aerotek's financial performance with the strategic needs of the operation, she has successfully guided the company's sustained success as it separated into three independent operating companies in 2021. Jenkins also serves on the executive committee and board of Junior Achievement, Central Maryland.

Sara Staggs finds solutions to complex staffing problems that allow Aerotek's clients to work more efficiently and its contractors to thrive in their work environment. Under her leadership, Aerotek's strategic operations team has developed innovative solutions to improve the company's vendor on premises and managed resources offerings, as well as to address upskilling opportunities for light industrial and skilled trades workers. In her role, Staggs has partnered with top leadership to successfully implement new processes, technology and strategy. She is passionate about empowering under-represented groups, including women, through her role as executive sponsor of the newly founded Women at Aerotek Employee Resource Group.

To learn more about the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing recognition and to view the full list of recipients, visit http://si100women.staffingindustry.com/. For more information about Aerotek, please visit: Aerotek.com.

