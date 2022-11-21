InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Protect Against Urinal Splash Back (LGT 250)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier to prevent splash back from coming in contact with clothing when using a urinal," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the Y S P DISPENSER. My design would eliminate the mess and germs associated with splash back."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a convenient and sanitary way to eliminate splash back when employing a urinal. In doing so, it offers a protective barrier between the urinal and clothing. As a result, it increases personal hygiene and it helps to prevent embarrassing stains. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for public bathrooms located within casinos, restaurants, clubs, airports, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp