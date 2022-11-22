Plarium Brings Acclaimed RPG 'RAID: Shadow Legends' to Facebook Gaming Through Cloud Streaming

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced its acclaimed mobile collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends is now available on Facebook Gaming via Meta's cloud infrastructure in the continental United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

Players can sign into their RAID account on Facebook and play directly on their browser or Android Facebook app with full access to the latest feature updates, including mobile and PC cross-play capabilities as well as synchronized game progression across all platforms.

"We are excited to partner with Meta to bring RAID to Facebook and continue our longstanding goal of allowing players to enjoy games on their preferred platform and device," said Guy Ulmer, business development lead at Plarium. "With the power of cloud gaming there is no initial download time or device storage limitations for players to enjoy RAID. We look forward to Facebook cloud streaming expanding to more regions globally so we can bring this seamless experience to all players."

The turn-based dark fantasy mobile RPG immerses players in the distressed realm of Teleria with 700+ unique collectable champions across 15 different factions. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has become one of the fastest-growing collection RPGs with over 75 million downloads across all platforms and has exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

In addition to Facebook Gaming, RAID is also available on PC and Mac through Plarium Play , the company's own platform optimized to provide best-in-class native quality and performance, as well as Apple App Store , Google Play and Microsoft Store .

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

