CSL's MV Nukumi Named Bulk Ship of the Year 2022

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Steamship Lines ("CSL"), a division of The CSL Group, is pleased to announce that its latest newbuild self-unloading vessel, MV Nukumi, was named Bulk Ship of the Year 2022 last Monday evening at the prestigious International Bulk Journal ("IBJ") Awards in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Presented to the year's most outstanding bulk ship or newly built vessel, the award recognizes the many innovations built into the design of MV Nukumi to enhance safety, efficiency and performance, and to reduce the vessel's overall environmental footprint.

"I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of our newbuild teams who custom designed and built such an outstanding ship to service our customer, Windsor Salt," said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO. "IBJ's notable acknowledgment underscores CSL's ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced, safe and sustainable bulk shipping solutions."

The cutting-edge 26,000 DWT MV Nukumi is the first diesel-electric Laker and the first single point loader to operate in Canada. The ship features a unique hull design, quieter machinery, a single point of loading system and a shuttle boom.

CSL partner EMS-Tech Inc. was also recognized by IBJ, receiving the Best Ship Loading or Unloading System award for its contribution in delivering MV Nukumi's state-of-the-art self-loading and self-unloading systems.

For more information, visit mvnukumi.com.

CSL thanks the Ministère des Transports du Québec for its role in acquiring and installing equipment that helped reduce the new vessel's greenhouse gas emissions.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

