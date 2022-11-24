DHLink and SHOPLINE Logistics Announce Cooperation to Jointly Develop Simplified and More Efficient Cross-border Logistics for All

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHLink, the smart logistics arm of DHGATE Group, officially announced its cooperation with SHOPLINE Logistics, an independent logistics expert of JOYY Group. By fully leveraging the advantages of direct mail channels, warehousing, and freight transportation on both sides, the collaboration will simplify the logistics process, eliminate connection problems, and enhance transport efficiency. The shortcomings of e-commerce, specifically logistical problems, will become a part of the past for cross-border merchants, enabling millions of consumers worldwide to enjoy fast and reliable delivery.

The rapid development of the cross-border e-commerce industry has motivated merchants to place more emphasis on the global market. As we move towards globalization, these opportunities coexist with risks. Coming up with a practical and effective last-mile solution is a crucial part of optimizing business efficiency, providing value-added services, and improving the overall consumer experience. Allowing consumers to experience a high-quality and seamless one-step logistics service is also an essential part of branding, especially for ambitious merchants. The emergence of new models, such as the DTC e-commerce website, now provides cross-border merchants with more options.

Founded in 2014 and affiliated with the DHGATE Group, DHLink is a comprehensive cross-border logistics business unit that provides efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions, warehouse services, and customized services for DHgate customers and other stakeholders. By leveraging technologies such as AI, cloud computing, big data, and IoT, DHLink integrates warehousing and distribution, cross-border multimodal transportation, destination country distribution, and other services to provide one-stop and comprehensive services for e-commerce platforms and independent merchants. DHLink now aims to build an online and offline smart logistics ecosystem. To date, DHLink serves 223 countries and regions around the world, with more than 100 international logistical routes and over 10 global warehouses.

SHOPLINE Logistics, invested in by JOYY and supported by a strong R&D team, has committed itself to constructing a full-link smart logistics system. Their four ONE ecological products include OnePost (a one-stop cross-border direct mail logistics service), OneCargo(a one-stop cross-cargo), known as OneShip (an e-commerce fulfillment solution), and OneWarehouse (a one-stop warehousing), all of which can provide professional and reliable smart logistical products and services for global merchants and consumers throughout the entire process of "collecting, working, clearing, warehousing, and distributing". At the same time, as a vital part of the SHOPLINE ecosystem, they play an active role in helping global merchants solve logistical problems and improve operational efficiency.

Currently, global trade remains plagued by the impact of the epidemic. On the one hand, disconnected global supply chains and skyrocketing shipping prices have aggravated uncertainty and complexity regarding cross-border logistics, revealing inevitable challenges in the logistics sector. On the other hand, with the ascending penetration rate of the cross-border e-commerce industry, consumers have more stringent requirements for logistics services. According to ABComm, transportation expenses can influence up to 90% of decisions in online purchasing. Additionally, many consumers expect to receive their products the day after purchasing. Going forward, the cross-border logistics sector will need to develop not only stable and efficient solutions but also move in the direction of more control and predictability.

The collaboration between DHLink and SHOPLINE Logistics not only helps to bring higher-quality services and a wider selection of products for independent e-commerce sellers but also contributes to the logistics commitment of Chinese brands to overseas consumers. Through the exchange and cooperation of resources and technologies, a joint effort can be made to upgrade the level of operations, improve digital logistic services, and promote innovation and the evolution of the cross-border logistics industry.

About DHLink

DHLink is a comprehensive cross-border logistics business part of DHgate, providing efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions and warehouse services for DHgate customers and others. Our mission is to create a smart and seamless cross-border logistics channel through leveraging advanced technology and logistics expertise. As of December 31, 2021, DHLink has cooperated with more than 100 logistics service suppliers, with its services prevailed in over 200 countries and regions, added more than 100 international logistics routes and over 50 warehouses at home and abroad.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has emerged as a leading B2B cross-border e-commerce market in China. Benefiting from our global operations and offices, including the USA and UK, we connected with millions of people with credible products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions. By connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, it reached over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is Asia's biggest smart commerce platform and a member of the Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups accelerator in 2014, whose offices located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, and Jakarta.

