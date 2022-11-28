May Mobility selects autonomous driving expert as COO

Former Intel and Delphi executive Kathy Winter joins AV tech and transit provider

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility, a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced the appointment of Kathy Winter as its Chief Operating Officer. Winter brings nearly 30 years of engineering and automotive experience leading companies to significant revenue growth and product development worldwide, including more than ten years exclusively working on advancements in the autonomous driving sector. Winter will be focused on accelerating execution across the company, as well as developing key strategies and partnerships to help May scale on a global basis.

"Our traction, both commercially and with our technology, is enabling us to scale and attract high-caliber talent even as others in the tech space pull back," said Edwin Olson, CEO of May Mobility. "Kathy's experience in the AV industry and growing billion-dollar businesses will be invaluable. We're thrilled she is joining our executive team and we know Kathy will further propel May Mobility to the forefront of the industry, spurring investments and global growth."

Winter joins the company most recently from American manufacturer and technology leader, Intel Corporation, where she served as vice president and general manager of their Autonomous Transportation & Infrastructure Division. Winter was responsible for establishing their Autonomous Vehicle Labs, global product strategy, roadmaps, P&L, and R&D for Intel's Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), Infotainment and Automated Driving businesses. She also led the company's integration with Mobileye post-acquisition. Prior to Intel, Winter served as vice president for several divisions at Delphi, where she also established Delphi's Autonomous Vehicle Lab, and drove key technology evaluation and acquisition to establish their first groundbreaking automated driving vehicles. Winter also held a number of senior R&D and business positions at Motorola in automotive telematics, cellular infrastructure and the mobile phones divisions.

Winter is seen as an expert in her field as she was recognized by Business Insider in June 2018 on their list of "The 39 Most Powerful Female Engineers," EE Times recognized her in their November 2017 "Women in Tech: 25 Profiles in Persistence," and she was named as Automotive News' "Top 100 Impactful Women" in the automotive industry.

"I am delighted to join May Mobility and believe May's groundbreaking autonomous vehicle technology is poised to enable the cities of the future," said Winter. "I look forward to working with everyone at May Mobility and helping to continue advancing the company's mission, and to help make transportation more accessible for everyone."

Winter holds a Master of Business Administration specializing in marketing and finance from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Illinois. To learn more about May Mobility's leadership team, visit maymobility.com/meet-may/.

About May Mobility

May Mobility is building the world's best autonomy system. Their proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of their mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 320,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit maymobility.com .

