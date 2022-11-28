YouFit Gyms' Indoor Pickleball Courts in High Demand: Nationwide Fitness Chain Partners with Break The Love to Expand Indoor Pickleball Offering

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouFit Gyms , the popular nationwide fitness chain, announced today a partnership with Break The Love , a tech-driven platform that connects racquet sports enthusiasts with easy and affordable access to booking court time. This partnership allows both Break the Love and YouFit Gym members to secure time on YouFit Gyms' indoor pickleball courts, which are now available at 28 YouFit locations across the country.

Nationwide Fitness Chain, YouFit Gyms, Partners with Break The Love to Expand Their Indoor Pickleball Offering

"We first introduced indoor pickleball courts at select locations in September and due to the overwhelming response from our members we have already begun adding additional courts across our footprint," says Brian Vahaly, CEO YouFit Gyms. "As part of our pickleball expansion, we are excited to partner with Break the Love, giving their users access to our courts and join our community of highly engaged pickleball players. " Vahaly continued.

YouFit Premium and Premium+ members can book courts for free, and those with Basic YouFit Gym memberships can redeem one free booking. For non-YouFit Members, the cost to book is just $5 per person. To book a court visit https://www.breakthelove.com/orgs/youfit .

"Break the Love's mission is to create and share opportunities for the next generation to access recreational sports activities, especially pickleball, America's fastest growing sport," says Trisha Goyal, CEO of Break the Love. "YouFit Gyms' affordable and convenient indoor pickleball courts make this partnership a natural fit to further deliver Break The Love's mission and I'm thrilled to introduce it to our growing community."

To kick off the partnership, YouFit is sponsoring the pickleball court at the Break The Love Art Basel Activation in Miami, FL December 2 and December 3, 2022. Free to the public, guests can book time to learn and play pickleball with YouFit pros as well as partake in the lounge experience complete with spritzes, various beauty touch-up stations, and live art by Emma Ortiz .

As the demand for America's fastest-growing and celebrity-favorite sport continues to grow, YouFit is committed to bringing the popular racquet game to as many people as possible. In addition to the partnership with Break the Love, YouFit is adding Regional Pickleball Directors to oversee the gym's pickleball programming, courts, and monthly pickleball clinics the latter of which YouFit has already begun hosting across their locations. YouFit's indoor pickleball is free for Premium and Premium+ members.

For more information, or to find a YouFit Gyms location near you, visit https://youfit.com/ . Follow on social media at @YouFitGyms.

About YouFit Gyms

With 78 locations nationwide, YouFit Gyms offer a premium fitness experience at an accessible price. Memberships start at $9.99 and individual personal training sessions cost as low as $35. YouFit Gyms offer everything from Olympic weightlifting platforms and endless cardio equipment, to small-group personal training, high-energy fitness classes, customized nutrition advice from registered dietitians, and virtual fitness classes. By combining cutting-edge workouts and high-end amenities with an unbeatable price, YouFit Gyms members can take charge of their wellness journey, no matter what fitness level they start from.

About Break The Love

Break the Love was founded in 2019 and has since grown into one of the most comprehensive online resources and communities for discovering and booking group-based tennis & racquet sport activities to learn, train, or compete. Break the Love is powered by passionate organizers, pros, and athletes. Visit www.breakthelove.com.

