Mantisco onboards for Ascent Program by Outlier Ventures for Web3 Games

Mantisco selected for Ascent Program by Outlier Ventures, top web3 accelerator worldwide

Mantisco aims to release two AAA-rated Web3 games in 2023 and 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantisco, a Web3 game developer and publisher based in Seoul, Korea, today announced Ascent Program onboarding with Outlier Ventures, an industry-leading Web3 accelerator worldwide. This is the second Web3 partnership since Immutable X back in October of this year.

(PRNewswire)

Outlier Ventures, based in London, is the top Web3 accelerator and founder community by volume of investments. Outlier Ventures has been partnering with 200 global Web3 founders to lead the Web3 investment while supporting DeFi, NFT, and blockchain infrastructure startups. Recently, the most notable portfolios include Cosmos, Cudos, forming a successful and sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

Through the Ascent Program, Mantisco is teaming up with Outlier Ventures for token design and economy, community building, market positioning, and other business-related activities including funding and listing on top global exchanges.

Mantisco has focused on "delivering games that set a sustainable standard of blockchain gaming and brings players of all backgrounds together, allowing users an active involvement with high reward." Mantisco envisions "to give their community excitement and fun factors through stylish action-packed combat, engaging in-game scenarios and various opportunities for users to progress their skills, competing against each other while enjoying true ownership of in-game assets."

Mantisco has been developing two AAA-rated Web3 games, "Hunter's Arena: Rebirth", Play and own version of previously released "Hunter's Arena: Legend" recording 12M+ downloads worldwide and "The Wild West" built on Unreal 5 which will be available on Mantisco Web3 gaming platform.

"Hunter's Arena: Rebirth" is scheduled for release in 2023 and The Wild West is scheduled for release in summer of 2024.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mantisco