New Look, Same Quality Ingredients: Plum Organics Launches Bold New Packaging to Foster Palate Expansion for Little Ones

Leading organic baby food brand's new pouch and snack packaging is updating to highlight transparency in ingredients

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Organics, a brand with the purpose of fostering palate expansion in babies and toddlers, announced it will roll out a full redesign of its packaging. The updates to the full portfolio of nutritious pouches and snacks highlight transparency around their ingredients, making it easy for parents to feel confident in what they're feeding their children.

Plum Organics new packaging (PRNewswire)

The brand knows that learning to love a diet filled with a variety of colors and flavors is not as simple as it seems. To solve this issue, the redesign brings the brand's bold, organic ingredients to life in a way that invites parents to start the journey to less picky eating for their little ones.

Plum features a unique flavor scale on their packaging, including sweet, sour, savory and texture, making it easier for parents to navigate profile and flavor expectation. The updated packaging also features a dynamic QR code leading to the Plum website, emphasizing the importance of teaching children to love new foods through repeated exposure to a variety of fruits and veggies.

"Parents everywhere want their kids to form healthy, balanced relationships with food, including the experience of trying new things and expanding their taste palates from an early age," said Harry Overly, Executive Chairman of Sun-Maid Growers of California, parent company of Plum, PBC. "We want parents to feel confident that the food they feed their kids will grow their mind and body, which is why Plum prides itself on creating nutrient-dense foods in a variety of flavors, colors and textures that inspire young children's curiosity to expand their world."

The inspiration behind the packaging stemmed from moments of playful discovery when a child engages with the world around them, with bright, bold colors and imagination being at the forefront of those first years in a baby's life.

Plum Organics' new packaging for its baby food pouches and snacks can be found on shelves now and are available at key retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information on Plum, visit the Plum Organics website and follow @PlumOrganics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Plum Organics

Plum Organics is a leading organic baby food brand with the mission of getting little ones the very best food from the very first bite. Recognized for unique, culinary-inspired recipes, Plum believes introducing a wide variety of nutritious foods from the beginning can impact babies' palates and preferences towards healthy foods for life. Plum offers a complete line of premium organic baby food, toddler and kids snack products. As a brand by parents, for parents, #PlumMakesItEasy. For more information, visit www.plumorganics.com.

