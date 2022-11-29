Opteon Introduces Spectrum RE Solutions, Its Alternative Valuation Solutions Division

Top real estate appraisal management company launches alternative valuation solutions division to support client's real estate valuation needs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteon, a leading international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services, announced today the launch of Spectrum RE Solutions, its alternative valuation solutions offering. Powered by Opteon, this division will provide clients with more speed, control, and a larger platform to support their real estate valuation needs.

"We're strengthening our commitment to our customers by expanding our product offerings. We know a full appraisal is not the answer to every customer, and with this expansion, we'll be able to offer more cost-effective solutions," said Chris Knight, Group Chief Executive Officer of Opteon.

Opteon has previously provided top-tier alternative valuation solutions through the entity formerly known as Summit Valuation Solutions, but the rebrand to Spectrum RE Solutions reflects their new innovative platform. Clients can expect Residential and Commercial products such as Broker Price Opinions (BPO), evaluations, reconciliations, and property inspections, in addition to other custom solutions.

"The platform was designed and developed using direct customer feedback, which inherently shaped the workflow and functionality. Opteon is tech forward and human focused — our customers drive what we do," said Lee Trice, U.S. Managing Director.

Spectrum offers a network of more than 24,000 agents and brokers nationwide to support customers' alternative valuation solution requests. In addition to the improved platform, clients can expect support from a full-time customer service staff. For more information, contact info.opteonusa.com/spectrum.

About Opteon

Opteon is an international provider of valuation, advisory, and property services through innovative software solutions. With the company's 2019 expansion into America, Opteon has invested heavily in the customization of its diverse range of technology-driven solutions proven to reduce time, increase quality, and minimize human error without eliminating human expertise. Opteon was founded in 2005 and is recognized as the largest independent valuation professional services firm in Australia and New Zealand.

