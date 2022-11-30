LAMBERT EXPANDS MARKET RESEARCH CAPABILITIES WITH THE ADDITION OF HEATHER RICE, PH.D.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert, a public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing agency, welcomes research and communications expert Heather Rice, Ph.D., as director. Rice joins Lambert's market research team where she will lead and support quantitative and qualitative research studies, and develop customized training programs for clients across diverse industries and geographies.

"Heather's breadth and depth of experience, from study design to statistical analysis to insights and reporting, will be invaluable as we expand our market research division as part of Lambert's newly introduced marketing and content strategy capabilities," said Laura Vandiver, managing director of market research. "Her contributions and emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion and anti-bias, anti-racist work will positively impact results for our clients."

For 20 years, Rice has asked illuminating questions and provided compelling insights and strategic recommendations informed by data-driven methodologies and the science of human behavior. As an award-winning educator and author of several scientific publications, she excels at creating captivating messages and translating complex ideas into clearly communicated content for a multitude of audiences. In addition, she has provided training and instruction to thousands of individuals, incorporating inclusive design principles regardless of format.

Before joining Lambert, Rice worked in various academic capacities, including researcher, professor, advisor and leader at Washington University in St. Louis. Most recently, she spearheaded several special projects as an Office of the Provost Faculty Fellow supporting teaching, research and practice faculty. These projects included a workplace culture and climate study, employee policy analysis and revisions emphasizing equity, and the design and implementation of a campus-wide faculty orientation program. Rice earned doctorate and master's degrees in psychology and neuroscience from Duke University and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Arizona State University.

"I'm excited to share my research, training, communications and psychology background with the Lambert team," said Rice. "Shifting from academia to an agency is a bold move, but the opportunities are limitless. And regardless of industry, a solid research foundation is a universal best practice when developing a successful communication strategy."

Founded in 1998, Lambert invented the PR and IR integrated agency model with over 20 years of continuous growth attributed to the firm's laser focus on strategic communications and bottom-line results in the achievement of client goals. The award-winning national agency is a top-40 PR and top-15 IR firm with top-five specialties in automotive and mobility, education, private equity, and mergers and acquisitions, alongside robust practice areas in consumer brands, healthcare, and tourism and hospitality. Lambert was named to the 2023 Agency Elite Top 100 list. The firm's reach spans six major talent hubs, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, New York, St. Louis, Houston and Phoenix. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty platform, and an equity partner in minority-owned independent marketing agency 9thWonder. Lambert's Founder and Chair Jeff Lambert is the global board chair of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest and most diverse partnership of PR firms.

