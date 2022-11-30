The Oakleaf Group Appoints Michael Ehms as Managing Director of Business Development; Celebrates 15 Year Milestone

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, a premier provider of mortgage loan due diligence, data analytics, financial modeling, and advisory services for the mortgage and financial services industries, has announced its appointment of Michael Ehms as Managing Director of Business Development. In his role, Mr. Ehms will focus on business development for Oakleaf's Mortgage Services teams.

Mr. Ehms brings deep industry sales experience and domain expertise gained over the past 25 years in the financial services sector. His experience lies in the mortgage transaction services industry, vendor related product support, and end-to-end fulfillment. During his career he has supported a consultative sales strategy focusing on customized business solutions within the mortgage industry. Previously, Mr. Ehms served as Vice President, Sales Manager, at ServiceLink, a provider of services and technology for all phases of the home lending lifecycle. Mr. Ehms has also spent time in various executive roles at Title365, Altisource, and First American Title.

Oakleaf President, Bruce Legan commented, "We're delighted to welcome Michael Ehms to the Oakleaf team. Michael brings tremendous experience, and, with his contributions, we look forward to expanding Oakleaf's servicing and origination compliance and risk management offerings to new and existing clients across the industry."

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Oakleaf executive team," Ehms said. "Oakleaf's expertise and capabilities combine to create the perfect opportunity for market solutions to support all aspects of our clients' needs. I'm thrilled to add my experience and knowledge to the team and help take Oakleaf to the next level."

In addition to the expansion of the team, Oakleaf has another reason to celebrate - reaching 15 years in business. Founded in 2007 by Chris Milner and Matthew Smith, Oakleaf started as a two-man operation with a singular goal: to provide exceptional risk modeling services to the mortgage and financial services industries while always maintaining integrity, quality, and transparency. Thanks to hard work and smart hires, Oakleaf has become one of the area's leading mortgage consulting firms. Its service offerings have expanded to include servicing and origination compliance, loan review, litigation support, financial modeling, and data analytics.

Company Founder and CEO, Chris Milner commented, "This milestone could not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our employees and their commitment to the success of our clients. I would like to thank each and every one of our team members, past and present. Oakleaf's success is because of you. And thank you to our clients and partners. Your continued support of our service offerings and people has helped Oakleaf to thrive these past 15 years. We look forward to the next 15 years and beyond!"

About Oakleaf

Oakleaf is a mortgage industry consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, loan review, risk analytics, financial modeling, and litigation support services solely for the residential mortgage and financial services industries. Our seasoned practitioners utilize their vast experience and domain knowledge to provide the insights, perspectives, and tailored solutions necessary to meet our clients' business needs and solve their most complex problems. Our combination of subject matter expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence has made Oakleaf a trusted leader in the industry for 15 years.

Media contact: Tara Johnston, tara.johnston@oakleaf.com

