Autoblog announces Ford's Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch as its 2022 Technology of the Year

DETROIT, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoblog announces its 2022 Technology of the Year Award, honoring Ford's Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch hauling and towing features found in the F-150 lineup. Ford's towing and hauling technology edged out the GMC Hummer's CrabWalk and Genesis's biometrics facial recognition and fingerprint technologies.

"Ford's clever towing and hauling features earned our award this year because they are easy to use, easy to understand and simply make your life as a truck owner better," Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore said. "It was a competitive field this year, with Hummer's CrabWalk and Genesis's biometrics features both winning strong support. But Ford came out on top with smart technologies that are well-executed and should stand the test of time."

Autoblog editors test the latest in-vehicle technologies over the course of the year, culminating with an extensive group evaluation in October.

The Ford towing and hauling tech earned 123 points, topping the Hummer (117 points) and GV60 (108). This is the second straight win for Ford, which won the 2021 award with its Pro Power Onboard charging feature.

Ford joins Tesla (2014, 2016) as the only two-time winner of Autoblog's Tech of the Year Award, which was first given out in 2013.

