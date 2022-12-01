CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP EXPANDS INTO WEST VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group ("Choice" or the "Company") announced today it has partnered with Mountaineer Insurance Services, Inc. ("MIS"), continuing its growth and entering West Virginia.

Choice Financial Group is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

MIS is a full-service agency with five branch locations that provide personal, commercial, and life insurance to their clients. Together with their team, Founder and President Jonathan Kyle and Co-Owner, Angela Kyle, will continue to oversee operations and collaborate with Choice to further its expansion.

"Partnering with Choice was a straightforward decision given the resources made available to us and the growth potential of joining a rapidly expanding company. We're excited about our future together," stated Jonathan. Angela concurred, saying "The chance for us to get a seat at the table, accelerate our growth and to greatly benefit our clients, team and community was very attractive to us."

"MIS is a terrific partner for us," says Choice CEO, Bob Hilb. "Its well-established presence and extensive experience will strengthen our industry ties and help us expand in West Virginia and neighboring states. The entire MIS team is warmly welcomed, and we're thrilled to support Jonathan and Angela as they pursue their growth strategy."

The transaction between MIS and Choice closed on November 1, 2022 and represents the 11th acquisition for the Company since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 41 offices in 13 states.

