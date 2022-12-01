Demandbase Delivers the First 100% Free Account Identification Solution

"Account ID Free Edition" Unlocks Visibility into Unknown Web Traffic for B2B Companies, Setting a New Standard for Web Visitor Tracking

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announced the release of the industry's first completely free Account Identification solution. Intended for companies who are in the dark about unknown web visitors and struggling to reach them, Demandbase Account ID Free Edition identifies accounts with unparalleled accuracy and match rates. This enables intent-driven advertising and marketing campaigns and improves sales conversations through more actionable and accessible insights. For the first time, such a solution is completely free.

Demandbase.com (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase) (PRNewswire)

"Roughly 98% of web visits are unidentified, making vast amounts of web activity difficult to act on," said Jackie Palmer, VP of product & industry marketing at Demandbase. "Because of this, most marketers and sellers have chosen to ignore it, missing out on numerous opportunities in the process. With Account ID Free Edition, B2B revenue teams finally have an easy-to-use, no-cost way to reveal previously unknown visitors and tap into Demandbase's industry-leading technology — no strings attached. We're proud to make these insights more actionable, convenient, and accessible to all, delivering them directly into an organization's Google Analytics."

Demandbase has spent more than 10 years refining its proprietary account identification technology. Its highly trained machine learning and AI models constantly evaluate hundreds of billions of data points in the form of behavioral signals, volume and time patterns, and real-time signal processing in combination with traditional methods, like IP registries, to select the best identification for an account. Through our proprietary account identification technology and unique third-party data, Demandbase Account ID is able to identify, with high accuracy, accounts that are engaging with a brand. It can also track visitors consistently across offices and homes, and while on VPN.

Learn more about the Demandbase Account ID Free Edition at https://www.demandbase.com/free-website-visitor-tracking-tool/ or https://www.demandbase.com/blog/best-in-class-account-id-for-free/ .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demandbase